Best Sport Cameras

Sports cameras have the ability to capture some of life’s most adventurous moments both above ground and underwater. Sports cameras can be attached to a helmet or gear, have remote controls, on the go editing and uploading features so you can share your adventures within minutes. When selecting a sports camera, it’s important to evaluate key features including picture quality, lenses, battery life, and more. With so many options and features, choosing the right sports camera can be a challenge, we’ve reviewed four great products to make it easier.

Most Durable

AKASO EK7000 4K Wifi Sports Action Camera

Durable Sports Action Camera. Waterproof sports action camera that can withstand extreme environments.

What We Liked:

The AKASO EK7000 4K Wifi Sports Action Camera comes with a wireless wrist remote control that is easy to use and a 4K Ultra HD action camera that captures smooth video. The long battery life meant that we could filme hours of exciting action outside and underwater. The built-in Wi-Fi let us share our adventures in minutes. Get it today.

Great Price

Campark ACT74 Action Camera

Affordable Action Camera. A quality action camera with remote control, and rechargeable batteries at a great price

What We Liked:

The Campark ACT74 Action Camera comes with a 2” HD screen making editing easier and a 170-degree wide angle lens which captures stunning outdoor views.. We enjoyed the clear resolution of the photographs and the multiple view angles we were able to capture while outdoors. The ability to take this camera underwater proved to be valuable on our underwater excursions. The 180 minute battery life gave us the airtime we needed to capture multiple adventures. Get it here.

Smoothest Video Capability

AKASO Brave 4 4K 20MP WiFi Action Camera

Action Camera with Great Stabilization. Action camera with built-in smart gyroscope for anti-shaking and image stabilization

What We Liked:

The AKASO Brave 4 4K 20MP WiFi Action Camera takes ultra HD videos. The built in smart gyroscope and image stabilization make this a great camera for dynamic on the go sports. We downloaded the free, easy to use app that allowed us to edit and share our photos and videos. The accessory kit gave us the flexibility to take interesting images from all different angles. Get it today.

Charitable Give Back

AKASO V50 Pro Leave No Trace Special Edition Action Camera

High Quality Action Camera. Touch screen action camera that gives a portion of proceeds to Leave No Trace mission.

What We Liked:

The AKASO V50 Pro Leave No Trace Special Edition Action Camera is a high-quality action camera that when purchased benefits the Leave No Trace mission, which works to protect the outdoors by teaching and inspiring people to enjoy it. The touch screen is intuitive to use and the wireless remote made filming action sports a breeze. The camera delivered clear, smooth videos that we were able to share with family and friends quickly via the wireless APP control. Buy it here.