Best Stomp Pads for Snowboards

Stomp pads are used on snowboards to improve traction. Snowboarders have to unclip one of their boots whenever they load or dismount a chairlift. The surface on top of a snowboard can get slick and pose a tripping hazard. Stomp pads are peel and stick adhesives that go on top of the board to provide durable traction when the boot is out of the binding. Snowboard stomp pads are produced in different materials including rubber, foam, and aluminum. Stomp pads can get configured to take up as much or as little space on the board as recreationists prefer. Check out some of the best selections from Dakine, a leading manufacturer of stomp pads to find the right fit for your snowboarding needs.

Top Pick

Dakine Modular Mat Stomp Pad

Beautiful and Attractive Stomp Pad. The most stylish series from Dakine offers five different prints to select from with multiple ways to configure on a snowboard. The peel and stick adhesive is easy to apply with a total footprint of 4.8 inches by 4.3 inches.

What We Liked:

It is the little things in life that sometimes make all the difference. While most snowboarders focus on essentials like boards and clothing, we recommend that you don’t overlook a practical stomp pad. Dakine is the de facto manufacturer of high-quality stomp pads that also look incredibly stylish. The Modular Mat series is sold in five different prints. Clear, charcoal, and black are available for one solid color, while Dakine also offers two fancy versions with logo prints. The three pieces are configurable for your preferred fit on the snowboard. The stomp pad is produced with durable-injection, molded urethane. The peel and stick adhesive is 4.8 inches by 4.3 inches. It also includes a snow scraper bar to help clear off snow before strapping into the board. Get it here.

Best Traction

Dakine Spike Stomp Pad

Useful Spike Pattern Stomp Pad. Stomp pad integrates a spike pattern into the peel and stick adhesive for improved traction. Item is sold in clear or black depending on how much you want the stomp pad to stick out on the snowboard.

What We Liked:

The Dakine Spike Stomp Pad is another product to consider from the premiere outdoor gear and accessories manufacturer. The Spike Stomp Pad provides a molded spike pattern to improve traction. Whether you are loading onto or getting off a chairlift, you want to have a stable, rough surface to stick a snowy boat while dismounting/boarding. The Dakine Spike Stomp Pad improves traction with an easy-to-access spike pattern. The item is sold in clear or black depending on how much you want the stomp pad to blend in with the rest of the board, and the peel and stick adhesive is simple to apply. Snowboarders also have the option of cutting apart sections of the spike pad and reconfiguring the shape according to personal preference. Product is sold with a two-year limited warranty. Get it today.

Most Customizable

Dakine Pyramid Studs Snowboard Stomp Pad

Customize Your Snowboard Stomp Pad. Set of pyramid studs are sold in individual pieces within one set. Nine pyramid studs are configurable on the snowboard to take up as little or as much space as you prefer. Pyramid studs are composed of high-quality aluminum.

What We Liked:

The Dakine Pyramid Studs Stomp Pad set is the best option for laying out the added traction however you prefer on a snowboard. The set is sold in a pack of nine peel and stick adhesives. Therefore, you can combine all nine pieces to form one solid stomp pad on the top of the board or create some other design that seems the most practical for your needs. The sturdy, plated aluminum is high-quality and built to last. The pyramid studs from Dakine offer an ideal balance between durability and traction. Stomp pad will take up as little or as much space on the board as you prefer. Dakine Pyramid Studs Stomp Pad set is sold with a black, brass, or chrome finish. Get it today.