Best Sunscreens for Babies
Editor’s Choice
Sun Bum Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion
Safe for all Skin Types. This vegan lotion is great for any skin type, as it was created to be hypoallergenic, paraben-free and enriched with vitamin E.
What We Liked
Sun Bum gives you a safe, moisturizing, and super-effective solution against sunburns, and as they say, it “smells like summer”. It won’t leave a white residue, nor will it irritate sensitive skin. On top of all that, it conveniently comes in three and eight-ounce sizes and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. This non-comedogenic sunscreen doesn’t clog pores and is gentle enough for a baby’s soft skin. Buy on Amazon.
Easiest to Apply
Banana Boat Kids Spray Sunscreen
Spray it on and rub it in. That’s it. No grease left on skin, or residue to stain or spoil clothes.
What We Liked
This alcohol, tear, and sting-free formula smells great, is fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic. The PowerStay TechnologyTM that resists sweat and water gives you the freedom to stay in the water for up to 80 minutes before reapplying. Two six-ounce cans come in a handy twin pack to ensure you have plenty for the weekend. Available on Amazon.
Healthy Choice
Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+
A Natural Award Winner. Safe for your baby, and safe for the environment.
What We Liked
Thinkbaby’s 80-minute water resistance is proven safe and effective. It smells great, is easy to rub in without an oily feeling or strong aroma. This sunscreen offers high UVA and UVB protection, and won’t leave skin white. It has earned the highest rating (1) by EWG (Environmental Working Group), which has tracked chemical safety and has called out bad chemicals and the companies that use them. It’s also the first sunscreen to pass Whole Foods Premium Care requirements. Buy Now.
Best in Water
Neutrogena Wet Skin Kids Water Resistant Sunscreen Stick
Goes on Wet or Dry without Tears. It’s kind of like ChapStick for your kid’s face. Rub it on and your kids can go back to the water without any fuss.
What We Liked
The SPF 70 protection features a dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, oil-free and PABA-free formula that goes on clear. It comes in a convenient stick that not only makes application quick and easy, but is small enough to carry around in your purse or pocket. We love that it’s formulated to allow you to immediately apply it to your kids face and body without having to dry them off first. this sunscreen stick works on wet skin so, no more having to dry skin off first. Pick up some at Amazon.