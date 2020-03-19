Best Sunscreens for Babies

We all know how quickly a day in the sun for babies, without sunscreen can mean disaster. Applying an effective sunscreen can stop sunburn and skin irritation from happening from sensitive baby skin. It’s no easy choice though because sunscreens come in sprays, lotions, and roll-on sticks. They also have a wide range of ingredients and levels of SPF, how do you know which one is right for your child? We took a close look at the top brands for protecting your kids and give you the best in four categories.

Editor’s Choice

Sun Bum Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion

Safe for all Skin Types. This vegan lotion is great for any skin type, as it was created to be hypoallergenic, paraben-free and enriched with vitamin E.

What We Liked

Sun Bum gives you a safe, moisturizing, and super-effective solution against sunburns, and as they say, it “smells like summer”. It won’t leave a white residue, nor will it irritate sensitive skin. On top of all that, it conveniently comes in three and eight-ounce sizes and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. This non-comedogenic sunscreen doesn’t clog pores and is gentle enough for a baby’s soft skin. Buy on Amazon.

Easiest to Apply

Banana Boat Kids Spray Sunscreen

Spray it on and rub it in. That’s it. No grease left on skin, or residue to stain or spoil clothes.

What We Liked

This alcohol, tear, and sting-free formula smells great, is fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic. The PowerStay TechnologyTM that resists sweat and water gives you the freedom to stay in the water for up to 80 minutes before reapplying. Two six-ounce cans come in a handy twin pack to ensure you have plenty for the weekend. Available on Amazon.

Healthy Choice

Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+

A Natural Award Winner. Safe for your baby, and safe for the environment.

What We Liked

Thinkbaby’s 80-minute water resistance is proven safe and effective. It smells great, is easy to rub in without an oily feeling or strong aroma. This sunscreen offers high UVA and UVB protection, and won’t leave skin white. It has earned the highest rating (1) by EWG (Environmental Working Group), which has tracked chemical safety and has called out bad chemicals and the companies that use them. It’s also the first sunscreen to pass Whole Foods Premium Care requirements. Buy Now.

Best in Water

Neutrogena Wet Skin Kids Water Resistant Sunscreen Stick

Goes on Wet or Dry without Tears. It’s kind of like ChapStick for your kid’s face. Rub it on and your kids can go back to the water without any fuss.

What We Liked

The SPF 70 protection features a dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, oil-free and PABA-free formula that goes on clear. It comes in a convenient stick that not only makes application quick and easy, but is small enough to carry around in your purse or pocket. We love that it’s formulated to allow you to immediately apply it to your kids face and body without having to dry them off first. this sunscreen stick works on wet skin so, no more having to dry skin off first. Pick up some at Amazon.