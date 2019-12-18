Best Video Camera Sunglasses

Video recording sunglasses are a great way to capture exciting, hands-free video while skiing, snowboarding, and biking. And you can do it all without spending hundreds on a camera system. Read on to discover some of our favorite pairs on the market. Here are our top picks for video camera sunglasses that offer waterproof performance and video quality at great value.

Most Versatile

OHO Waterproof Full HD 1080p Video Camera Sunglasses

Take Them Anywhere. Get sunglasses that are fully waterproof and that record full 1080p HD. Record anywhere – worry-free.

What We Liked:

For skiing, snowboarding, fishing, and other outdoor recreation that involves potentially getting wet, these waterproof sunglasses are an excellent choice. With IP66 rated waterproof protection, these glasses can handle rain, sleet, snow, and ocean spray without worry. Plus, they feature a fast shutter speed that captures fast-moving action without blurring, which is often a problem with less expensive video glasses. They are well-built, made with impact-resistant materials similar to those in safety glasses. Plus, they’re polarized and offer UV400 level sun protection. They come with 4 sets of interchangeable lenses, so you can match your lenses to the conditions. We also appreciated that these looked more like a standard pair of sporty sunglasses than a high-tech gadget. Sure, they cost more. But in our opinion, they’re totally worth it. Buy them today.

Budget-Friendly

KAMRE Full HD 1080p Video Camera Sunglasses

Quality for Less. These Full HD Video Camera Sunglasses deliver high-quality video with sleek style and performance. They’re easy on the wallet, too.

What We Liked:

Some say you can’t have it all. Well, with these KAMRE Video Sunglasses, you actually can. Crisp, clear video. Great sound. Easy operation. Sleek style. And polarized lenses that make them ideal for cycling, fishing, traveling, and more. Recording is push-button simple, and downloading is just as easy. They record clips up to 10 minutes, which is very adequate at this price point. We appreciated the fact that these were polarized, so they functioned well as pure sunglasses. It’s a shame they’re not waterproof. Further, they don’t come with an SD card, so be prepared to spend a few more bucks before you can begin recording. Buy it here.

Best Overall

MingSung Full HD 1080p Video Camera Sunglasses

Outstanding Quality and Price. These HD video sunglasses capture impressive video and sound. Plus, they include a 32GB micro SD card, all at an unbeatable price.

What We Liked:

We were a bit skittish about these - given the lower price point. But the quality is impressive. They’re easy to use, and they come with a 32GB micro SD card—all for under $50. That easily makes them our “Best Overall” in this list. Recording is as simple as pushing a button on the side. They’ll record up to 90 minutes of footage when fully charged, which is more than other expensive models can manage. Image quality and sound are more than adequate, and downloading videos to your computer is fast, easy, and requires no additional equipment. The one drawback to these is they are not polarized, so their functionality as pure sunglasses is rather lacking. Buy them today.