When you're shredding through the mountains, a reliable walkie-talkie is needed. Want to tell a friend about a steep mogul run you just accomplished? Trying to find the best pow? Lost a friend? A walkie-talkie will help you communicate with your friends and family. Some of our favorites cover large areas and have channels for private conversations. Walkie-talkies have improved over the years, some have a long-distance range that can penetrate through wood, concrete, and steel. Here are sets that will get you in touch with people in no time.

Most Durable

Dewalt DXFRS800 2W Walkie Talkie

Dependable Work Communication System. The walkie-talkie devices have a range of 300,000 square feet and send clear transmissions through 25 floors.

What We Liked:

The walkie-talkies are well received for their smart technology, high performance, and reliability. The walkie-talkie range is impressive with this model: up to 300,000 square feet and 25 floors. The extended signal range is compatible with 2,662 channel combinations. Users can preset up to 22 channels with privacy codes in order to minimize unwanted interference. Are you climbing around and playing outdoors? If you drop the walkie-talkie, don't worry. It's heavy-duty and able to withstand a drop from two meters. The ultra-clear, long-distance reception is variable based on terrain and conditions but maintains clarity overall. There's a charging dock for these that make it easy to charge after a fun and tiring day of skiing. The walkie-talkies are capable of continuous use for up to 18 hours. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Range

Midland LXT630VP3 Walkie Talkie

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Long Range Walkie Talkie System. The two-way walkie talkie is designed for long range as it is effective up to 30 miles. Devices are built with 121 privacy codes for secure transmissions as well as 2,662 channel options.

What We Liked:

Most ski areas have a large span; the walkie-talkie system works effectively up to 30 miles. The two-way radio also offers 121 privacy codes for secure transmissions.The system automatically scans through 10 available weather band channels in order to find the strongest, most accurate readings. Alert beeps when severe weather is forecasted in the area. The Midland LXT630VP3 Walkie Talkie is hands-free with easy voice and sound activation transmission. The pair of walkie-talkies is sold with belt clips, a charging dock, and batteries. Get them here.

Most Compact

Arcshell Long Range Two-Way Radio

Lightweight Walkie-Talkie. Compact, yet crystal clear walkie-talkie is ideal for skiing thanks to its small size and wide range. Rechargeable batteries juice up fully in under three hours of charging.

What We Liked:

The device easily fits into your hand with small measures of just 4.5 inches by 2.4 inches. The lightweight walkie-talkie is also water-resistant and simple to operate. A removable belt clip is provided for a way to store the two-way radio while you're skiing. Voices coming through the other end of the two-way radio are clear and easy to decipher. The unit also features earpiece connections for clearer hearing on a noisy job site. The manufacturer states that range is very dependent on terrain and weather conditions. It is possible to get a clear signal up to five miles with no obstructions present. It takes approximately two and a half hours to fully charge the devices, so make time to do this the night before a full ski day. Battery life is determined based on transmit time with a variation of 8 to 96 hours. Get it here.