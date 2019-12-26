Best Women’s Shells for Skiing

A great shell keeps out all moisture and wind, letting your base- and mid-layers keep you warm. Shells are also great wind/water protection for adventuring all year round. They have a tailored fit for a wide range of movement, so you’re never constricted carving lines off-piste or hitting the halfpipe in a terrain park. For advanced skiers, breathability and easy ventilation are key. You want to dump heat while hiking through the backcountry or doing tricks and re-zip armpit vents for the chairlift and deep powder skiing. The best shells are water and windproof, without compromising ventilation and breathability. They should be easy to move in and work with your mid- and base-layers.

Best for Backcountry

Eddie Bauer BC Fineline Jacket

Ready for Fresh Powder. This shell has Recco rescue technology and a bicep pocket designed for a two-way radio. Use the helmet-compatible hood made with StormRepel Super DWR to stay dry and armpit vents to prevent overheating.

What We Liked:

Eddie Bauer designed this shell to keep you cozy and safe in backcountry conditions. It’s a classic fit to accommodate mid-layers without becoming bulky. Interior pockets come with headphone ports to bring music onto the mountain. And a removable snow skirt lets you pick either trim fit or added snow/moisture protection. Get it here.

Most Versatile

Fjallraven Women’s Keb Eco-Shell Jacket

Four Season Adventuring. This jacket’s stretchy Eco Shell fabric moves with you on the mountain and ventilates moisture out during intense activity. Interior pockets are accessible even while wearing a harness or a pack with a hip belt.

What We Liked:

A shell for more than just skiing, the Keb is lightweight, breathable, and waterproof to go on adventures all year round. Fit adjustments are minimalist and include a drawcord hem and velcro sleeve cuffs. Get it here.

Best in Tough Conditions

Helly Hansen Women's Kvitegga Shell Jacket

Never Be Stopped by Weather. This shell is completely waterproof for the harshest weather conditions, while remaining breathable to prevent overheating. All styles come with high visibility details for safety, and the snow skirt zips off for spring skiing.

What We Liked:

The 3-ply HELLY TECH Professional fabric keeps you cozy and warm on the roughest winter days. Pockets are still accessible even with packs, and adjustable wrist cuffs work with any glove or mitten. Get it today.