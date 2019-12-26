Best Women’s Shells for Skiing
Best for Backcountry
Eddie Bauer BC Fineline Jacket
Ready for Fresh Powder. This shell has Recco rescue technology and a bicep pocket designed for a two-way radio. Use the helmet-compatible hood made with StormRepel Super DWR to stay dry and armpit vents to prevent overheating.
What We Liked:
Eddie Bauer designed this shell to keep you cozy and safe in backcountry conditions. It’s a classic fit to accommodate mid-layers without becoming bulky. Interior pockets come with headphone ports to bring music onto the mountain. And a removable snow skirt lets you pick either trim fit or added snow/moisture protection. Get it here.
Most Versatile
Fjallraven Women’s Keb Eco-Shell Jacket
Four Season Adventuring. This jacket’s stretchy Eco Shell fabric moves with you on the mountain and ventilates moisture out during intense activity. Interior pockets are accessible even while wearing a harness or a pack with a hip belt.
What We Liked:
A shell for more than just skiing, the Keb is lightweight, breathable, and waterproof to go on adventures all year round. Fit adjustments are minimalist and include a drawcord hem and velcro sleeve cuffs. Get it here.
Best in Tough Conditions
Helly Hansen Women's Kvitegga Shell Jacket
Never Be Stopped by Weather. This shell is completely waterproof for the harshest weather conditions, while remaining breathable to prevent overheating. All styles come with high visibility details for safety, and the snow skirt zips off for spring skiing.
What We Liked:
The 3-ply HELLY TECH Professional fabric keeps you cozy and warm on the roughest winter days. Pockets are still accessible even with packs, and adjustable wrist cuffs work with any glove or mitten. Get it today.