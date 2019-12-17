The Best Women’s Snow Pants
Arc'teryx Women's Sentinel Pant
Waterproof and Breathable. Designed to flatter while providing movability and durability. These pants have GORE-TEX three-layer construction as well as a three-layer design for ensured warmth.
What We Liked
Arc'teryx Women's Sentinel Pant is ideal for delivering technical freeride performance while maintaining protection. The duality of the sleek look and providing athletic mobility will benefit the active skier/snowboarder. You'll be able to spring down some moguls or maneuver through the trees with ease. Finally, the powder-cuff prevents unwanted snow from entering at the ankle leading to more comfort. Buy now on Amazon!
Editor's Choice
Spyder Women's Me Gore-tex Ski Pant
Best bang for your buck. This street-inspired look provides warmth, comfort, and versatility at a reasonable price.
What We Liked
The insulation is lightweight while keeping the body warm and ready to shred. The watertight seams prevent unnecessary snow infiltration. Thigh ventilation is at your fingertips and easy to open while skiing or snowboarding. The abundance of pockets adds an urban-chic look while giving space for chapstick, protein bars, mountain maps and other adventuring necessities. Check them out here!
Best Value
The North Face Freedom Insulated Snow Pant
Economical and comfortable. Lightweight snow pants are perfect for the athletes who don’t want material weighing them down. These pants are similarly ideal for spring skiing.
What We Liked
The benefits of these pants are plentiful, including the following: fabrics designed for freedom of movement, designed with warmth in mind, insulation of 60 grams of HeatSeeker, and adjustable ventilation. Why wouldn't you choose a pair of these? There is a wide range of looks and finishes to choose from to fit your personal slopestyle. Buy now on Amazon.
Honorable Mention
Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants
Maximum Degree of Flexibility and Warmth. Every color in the rainbow is available to choose from while being ensured that waterproof warmth is at hand.
What We Liked
The affordable price doesn’t detract from the quality of this product. Arctix engineers it’s snow pants to be resilient against the elements. The innovative fabrics come in a variety of shades that have reinforced hem guards, waterproof properties, and great flexibility. If you need a snow pant that has less bulk and is reliable, Arctix has the pants for you. Get them here.