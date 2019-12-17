Snow pants are essential for shredding the slopes in freezing temperatures or exploring the town for a much deserved apres ski. To ensure the perfect fit for you, it’s important to notice the insulation, breathability, and durability. Make sure to look for how insulated the snow pants are by checking out the grams of insulation. Light insulation has about 40 grams of insulation while heavier (warmer) snow pants hold around 90 grams of insulation. This ensures that the snow pants will provide warmth depending on your desired use for them. Remember to consider the number of pockets, overall pant weight, where the waist sits, and the water-resistant features of the snow pants. Check out our suggestions for some great ways to get started; you'll love what we've found.

Best Women’s Snow Pant

Arc'teryx Women's Sentinel Pant

Waterproof and Breathable. Designed to flatter while providing movability and durability. These pants have GORE-TEX three-layer construction as well as a three-layer design for ensured warmth.

What We Liked

Arc'teryx Women's Sentinel Pant is ideal for delivering technical freeride performance while maintaining protection. The duality of the sleek look and providing athletic mobility will benefit the active skier/snowboarder. You'll be able to spring down some moguls or maneuver through the trees with ease. Finally, the powder-cuff prevents unwanted snow from entering at the ankle leading to more comfort. Buy now on Amazon!

Editor's Choice

Spyder Women's Me Gore-tex Ski Pant

Best bang for your buck. This street-inspired look provides warmth, comfort, and versatility at a reasonable price.

What We Liked

The insulation is lightweight while keeping the body warm and ready to shred. The watertight seams prevent unnecessary snow infiltration. Thigh ventilation is at your fingertips and easy to open while skiing or snowboarding. The abundance of pockets adds an urban-chic look while giving space for chapstick, protein bars, mountain maps and other adventuring necessities. Check them out here!

Best Value

The North Face Freedom Insulated Snow Pant

Economical and comfortable. Lightweight snow pants are perfect for the athletes who don’t want material weighing them down. These pants are similarly ideal for spring skiing.

What We Liked

The benefits of these pants are plentiful, including the following: fabrics designed for freedom of movement, designed with warmth in mind, insulation of 60 grams of HeatSeeker, and adjustable ventilation. Why wouldn't you choose a pair of these? There is a wide range of looks and finishes to choose from to fit your personal slopestyle. Buy now on Amazon.

Honorable Mention

Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants

Maximum Degree of Flexibility and Warmth. Every color in the rainbow is available to choose from while being ensured that waterproof warmth is at hand.

What We Liked

The affordable price doesn’t detract from the quality of this product. Arctix engineers it’s snow pants to be resilient against the elements. The innovative fabrics come in a variety of shades that have reinforced hem guards, waterproof properties, and great flexibility. If you need a snow pant that has less bulk and is reliable, Arctix has the pants for you. Get them here.