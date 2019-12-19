Best Women’s Sunglasses
Toughest Construction
RIVBOS Polarized Sports Sunglasses
Unbreakable Design. Spring-designed frames are extremely flexible and bend instead of breaking, plus the polarized lenses are coated to improve strength and add protection. They’re mirrored and provide 100% UV protection.
What We Liked:
These sunglasses come in multiple lens colors for all conditions. They’re designed for high-impact outdoor sports and will bend during a fall, when dropped or when tossed into a gear bag at the end of the day. Get them here.
Most Fashionable
SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses
Sporty and Stylish. These fashionable mirrored lenses come in both light and dark colors, making them suitable for all conditions. The European style nose pads and metal temple ends keep them in place and comfortable.
What We Liked:
Great eye protection on the slopes, and stylish enough to wear year-round. They offer 100% UV protection and improve contrast on the slope, helping visibility during all conditions. Get them here.
Best For Overcast Days
ELITERA Polarized Sunglasses
All Day UVA Protection. Trendy designer style with sport protection. These sunglasses come in green, yellow, or orange lenses that improve visibility and contrast even on the cloudiest day on the slope.
What We Liked:
The polarized lenses come in a wide variety of colors, and they’re affordable enough to get a few pairs for every condition on the slopes. They’re durably constructed and the lens arms snap into place instead of screw for easy repair mountain-side. Buy them now.