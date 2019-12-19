Best Women’s Sunglasses

Experienced skiers take eye protection seriously while on the mountain. At high altitudes, there is less UV filtering and in clear conditions snow reflects the sun up from below creating glare. Sunglasses protect the eyes from the sun, the wind and sudden snow flurries. In cloudy conditions, UV rays still assault your eyes and sunglasses will improve visibility, depending on the lens color. Light tinted lens (amber, green, gold) let in more visible light, improving contrast on overcast days. Dark lenses are ideal for sunny days when there’s glare. When shopping for snowsports sunglasses, look for polarized lenses, as they offer 100% UV protection, and choose a fit that is snug and comfortable.

Toughest Construction

RIVBOS Polarized Sports Sunglasses

Unbreakable Design. Spring-designed frames are extremely flexible and bend instead of breaking, plus the polarized lenses are coated to improve strength and add protection. They’re mirrored and provide 100% UV protection.

What We Liked:

These sunglasses come in multiple lens colors for all conditions. They’re designed for high-impact outdoor sports and will bend during a fall, when dropped or when tossed into a gear bag at the end of the day. Get them here.

Most Fashionable

SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses

Sporty and Stylish. These fashionable mirrored lenses come in both light and dark colors, making them suitable for all conditions. The European style nose pads and metal temple ends keep them in place and comfortable.

What We Liked:

Great eye protection on the slopes, and stylish enough to wear year-round. They offer 100% UV protection and improve contrast on the slope, helping visibility during all conditions. Get them here.

Best For Overcast Days

ELITERA Polarized Sunglasses

All Day UVA Protection. Trendy designer style with sport protection. These sunglasses come in green, yellow, or orange lenses that improve visibility and contrast even on the cloudiest day on the slope.

What We Liked:

The polarized lenses come in a wide variety of colors, and they’re affordable enough to get a few pairs for every condition on the slopes. They’re durably constructed and the lens arms snap into place instead of screw for easy repair mountain-side. Buy them now.