Whether hiking through fresh snow, running errands, or relaxing at home, staying warm and cozy on the coldest, snowiest days requires having a solid collection of cold-weather socks that keep your feet happy. We’ve pulled together a list of the best packs of women’s socks to help you find your next go-to pair, so you can keep cozy—even on those freezing days when Jack Frost is out in full force. When choosing, consider differences in material, style, color, moisture control, and price.

Playful Cold Weather Socks

Justay Women's Wool Socks - Vintage

Bright Colors and Vintage Designs. Featuring a bunch of different unique design options—including vintage and bright colors—the Justay socks will help you stand out.

What We Liked

With designs like cat faces, assorted patterns, and bold color combinations, Justay women’s socks offer the most unique style options on our list. If you’re eager to find a set of warm socks that will add a dose of fun to your collection, these Justay socks are a great choice, coming in packs of five and six. Buy Now on Amazon.

Best Everyday Socks

YSense Women’s Winter Socks

Many Simple Options. Available in a range of simple color options, the YSense Women’s Winter Socks are a great staple to add to your collection of everyday socks.

What We Liked

Coming in packs of five, YSense socks are available in simple colors and styles that will go with any outfit and shoe—with great options including solid colors, basic patterns, and different colors on the toe and heel. If you’re looking for pairs of everyday socks to add to your rotation, these are a great option. Get Yours on Amazon.

Best Vintage Style Winter Socks

Loritta Women’s Winter Socks

Pop of Style. Coming in packs of five and six, Loritta women’s socks offer a range of vintage patterns to give you a pop of style underneath your favorite boots.

What We Liked

These Loritta socks come in a range of different color options and styles, with a handful of striking vintage designs to choose from. If you’re looking for a pop of retro cabin style to stand out underneath your go-to boots, you’ll be able to find a great pack of Loritta socks to add to your collection. Grab a Bunch on Amazon.

Best Activewear Socks

Dickies Women's Dritech Advanced Moisture Wicking Crew Sock

Moisture-Wicking. Made from a mix of polyester, spandex, and rubber, these Dickies women’s socks use moisture-wicking fibers to keep feet dry, even on active days.

What We Liked

With moisture-wicking fabric and arch compression, these Dickies women’s socks are the best socks on here for active days—whether that means snowshoeing or shoveling the driveway. Available in packs of six and 12 and measuring 14 inches tall with cushioned comfort, these activewear socks will keep you covered and comfortable. Slide into some today on Amazon.