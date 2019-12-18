The Best Women’s Wool Socks
Playful Cold Weather Socks
Justay Women's Wool Socks - Vintage
Bright Colors and Vintage Designs. Featuring a bunch of different unique design options—including vintage and bright colors—the Justay socks will help you stand out.
What We Liked
With designs like cat faces, assorted patterns, and bold color combinations, Justay women’s socks offer the most unique style options on our list. If you’re eager to find a set of warm socks that will add a dose of fun to your collection, these Justay socks are a great choice, coming in packs of five and six. Buy Now on Amazon.
Best Everyday Socks
YSense Women’s Winter Socks
Many Simple Options. Available in a range of simple color options, the YSense Women’s Winter Socks are a great staple to add to your collection of everyday socks.
What We Liked
Coming in packs of five, YSense socks are available in simple colors and styles that will go with any outfit and shoe—with great options including solid colors, basic patterns, and different colors on the toe and heel. If you’re looking for pairs of everyday socks to add to your rotation, these are a great option. Get Yours on Amazon.
Best Vintage Style Winter Socks
Loritta Women’s Winter Socks
Pop of Style. Coming in packs of five and six, Loritta women’s socks offer a range of vintage patterns to give you a pop of style underneath your favorite boots.
What We Liked
These Loritta socks come in a range of different color options and styles, with a handful of striking vintage designs to choose from. If you’re looking for a pop of retro cabin style to stand out underneath your go-to boots, you’ll be able to find a great pack of Loritta socks to add to your collection. Grab a Bunch on Amazon.
Best Activewear Socks
Dickies Women's Dritech Advanced Moisture Wicking Crew Sock
Moisture-Wicking. Made from a mix of polyester, spandex, and rubber, these Dickies women’s socks use moisture-wicking fibers to keep feet dry, even on active days.
What We Liked
With moisture-wicking fabric and arch compression, these Dickies women’s socks are the best socks on here for active days—whether that means snowshoeing or shoveling the driveway. Available in packs of six and 12 and measuring 14 inches tall with cushioned comfort, these activewear socks will keep you covered and comfortable. Slide into some today on Amazon.