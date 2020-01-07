Best Wool Socks for Men

Wool socks are essential for backcountry activities in the winter and practical for blue collar workers who spend most or all of their day outside. These socks offer a nice balance between comfort, dryness, and warmth. Wool socks for men are also designed to hold up and remain durable no matter the activity. Don’t overlook the importance of keeping your feet dry and warm! Wool socks are the perfect item to wear if you are out in the cold for long.

Top Pick

People Socks Merino Wool Crew Socks

High-quality, Dependable Wool Socks. Socks are primarily built with Merino wool (71%); though, the material also features nylon and polyester for comfort. Socks are warm and durable with a one-year manufacturer guarantee.

What We Liked:

People Socks are legitimate crew wool socks that hold up under intense use. These premium wool socks are highly durable, high quality and made with 71% Merino wool, 21 percent nylon and 7 percent polyester and produced in the United States. A reintroduced design from a couple of years ago added a reinforced toe and heel to the popular design. They are machine washable in cold water; however, the item will shrink if left in the dryer for too long. The manufacturer recommends that you air-dry them after washing. The People Socks fit most feet sizes with the large version intended for men’s sizes 9–12 and the small/medium option accommodates feet sizes 6–9.5. The socks are also produced with an itch-free technology, which is a notorious irk of wool socks, and stretch up to slightly below the calf. Item is sold in a few different color variations and in packs of four. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Honorable Mention

Carhartt Men’s Arctic Heavyweight Wool Socks

Heavy-Duty Work/Outdoor Wool Socks. Excellent socks for everyday use no matter the labor. Rugged wool socks are produced primarily of wool. Features anti-odor and anti-binding material.

What We Liked:

Carhartt is one of the most recognizable and reputable brands when it comes to durable, heavy-duty clothing, and the reputation extends to its pair of heavyweight wool socks. They are engineered with the utmost ruggedness, perfect for people who venture into the backcountry—even in the middle of the winter. The socks are designed with an arch to produce full-motion support and stability as well as reduce long-term wear. Additional reinforcement on the heel and toe adds extra protection on the parts of the feet that generally get beat up the most. The wool socks are produced with a nice balance of wool and nylon, and the thermal regulation of the socks transports sweat away from the feet to resist odor while also keeping your feet warm and dry. These socks are produced in the United States, machine washable, and offer a nice balance of comfort and warmth with a stretch top that prevents the longer length socks from collapsing, pinching, or binding. Excellent for weekend outdoor adventures or everyday work, you will not be disappointed in the wool socks from Carhartt. Buy them today.

Good Deal

DG Hill Merino Wool Thermal Crew Socks

Extremely Warm and Durable Wool Socks. Produced with the highest concentration of wool of all the socks on the list (80 percent), they wick away moisture and keep your feet dry and warm.

What We Liked:

Another fantastic option to consider for your winter gear. These socks are perfect for everyday work out in the elements or weekend getaways in the backcountry. Specifically designed for extreme temperatures and providing optimal levels of warmth, the merino wool acts as a body temperature regulator to keep you warm, even when the surrounding temperatures are ridiculously cold. The brushed fleece lining with nylon and spandex eliminates the traditionally itchy wool. The fabric also helps the socks maintain their shape and remain durable. They are reinforced on the toe and heel, comparable to the other two items on the list. Arch support is another focus of attention on the feet, and these socks provide a little extra stability. The wicking absorbs sweat and moisture while the socks are also odor resistant, which works great for skiing, snowboarding, or other outdoor activities such as hunting and ice fishing. Get them here.