Insulated Jackets for Girls

An insulated jacket is essential for keeping kids warm and safe on the slopes. These jackets are great as either a mid-layer or outer layer, depending on the conditions and season. Many double as three season, everyday coats, and they pack easily for ski-trips, vacations, or just day trips with unpredictable weather. When shopping for an insulated jacket for girls, make sure it’s water resistant (if it’s an outer layer), insulated, and sized to allow room for growing. Added features may include hoods, elastic waists and wrists for heat-retention, and zippered or interior pockets to keep possessions safe while on the mountain. Read on to see our top picks.

Best for Snow Days

Columbia Girls’ Katelyn Crest Jacket

On the Slopes or Around Town. The Katelyn Crest is water resistant to keep kids dry even in a heavy snowfall. The faux-fur hood is removable for a customizable aesthetic, and the jacket’s insulation is warm without being bulky.

What We Liked:

This jacket is functional for playing outside in the snow but stylish for everyday wear to school or on winter vacation. It’s warm with elastic cuffs for keeping out wind and snow. We love the dark earth tone colors it comes in and the zip pockets. Get it here.

Best for Active Girls

Carhartt Girls’ Redwood Jacket Sherpa Lined

Tough and Cute. Bearing the Carhartt name, you know it’s tough. It’s also filled with thoughtful features for a kid’s comfort, like an extra long hem in the back, a large internal pocket with a name tag, and hidden sleeve cuffs for added warmth.

What We Liked:

This one isn’t as stiff and bulky as adult Carhartt products, but it’s still durable for outdoor chores and winter playtime. All the main seams are triple stitched, and it’s lined with Sherpa for extra coziness. Get it now.

Best for Travel

Amazon Essentials Girls’ Lightweight Puffer Jacket

Packable and Stylish. Great for winter vacations and unpredictable weather, this puffer jacket packs down into a carry bag for easy transport. Down-alternative fill makes this jacket extra warm while being so lightweight.

What We Liked:

It comes in great colors (including a charming star pattern) with an attached hood and elastic cuffs for extra warmth retention. It’s machine washable so kids can be kids in it with no added stress for parents. Buy it now.

Best for Sensitive Skin

Rokka & Rolla Girls’ Ultra Lightweight Puffer Jacket

High Density Down Jacket. The dual layers make this jacket wind-proof, while low-profile quilting keeps it lightweight and adds extra insulation. It’s also made with high-tech synthetic yarn that’s soft and gentle on sensitive skin.

What We Liked:

For travel, the jacket converts into a neck pillow packed in the collar. There’s also a name tag on the interior, with space for a phone number to prevent loss by forgetful kids. The material is great for kids with super sensitive skin. Get it now.

Best Overall

Columbia Girls’ Nordic Strider Jacket

Great for Growing Girls. Omni heat technology is paired with breathable fabric to make this a lightweight and warm jacket. It also features the OUTGROWN system by Columbia that adjusts to growth spurts, extending the life of the jacket.

What We Liked:

It’s packed with useful adjustable features, like a removable micro-fleece hood and removable faux-fur. It also has an elastic waist and elastic cuffs to keep body heat in. It’s functional on the slope and durable for everyday wear. It’s a jacket your girl can grow with as well. Buy it now.