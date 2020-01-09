The Best Backcountry Ski Boots

Having ski boots that fit correctly can mean the difference between an amazing time on the slopes and a day spent scrunching up your toes and readjusting. Whether it’s style, color, or price that you prioritize, there’s a high-quality ski boot out there that will support your time on the slopes. Here are our top three choices for backcountry ski boots.
Author:
Publish date:

 Most Attractive Design 

Dynafit Hoji Pro Tour Skitouring Boots

Dynafit Hoji Pro Tour Skitouring Boots

Dynafit Hoji Pro Tour Skitouring Boots

Lightweight and Secure. Dynafit offers a lightweight boot with a secure fit for all-day support on the slopes.

What We Liked: 

Designed for the craziest backcountry skiing adventures, these boots are the perfect balance of lightweight materials and a high-performance design. Ideal for skiers who enjoy downhill riding just as much as a laidback run. The wide design of this boot creates an incredibly comfortable fit for skiers who like to layer socks. Regardless of foot shape, the straps, inverse buckles, and various micro adjustments will ensure a secure fit. These boots have been recently updated with a narrower toe box to maximize the boot’s walking efficiency and simplify your ability to step into bindings with greater ease than ever before. 

Most Comfortable

Scarpa F1 Alpine Touring Boot

Scarpa F1 Alpine Touring Boot

Scarpa F1 Alpine Touring Boot

Extremely Light and Roomy Boot. So comfortable and lightweight, you’ll barely notice these backcountry boots.

What We Liked: 

At under three pounds, these boots are extremely lightweight, making them a comfortable choice for backcountry skiing or ski mountaineering. There’s plenty of room inside, so your feet will stay comfortable during long tours. The Carbon Core Evo backbone ensures a consistent 95 flex, making these boots neither too soft nor too stiff. These ski boots come with special features that give you a smooth, pinch-free fit without the need for unnecessary, heavy buckles. 

Best Lock-In Feature

Arc’teryx Procline AR Boot

Arc’teryx Procline AR Boot

Arc’teryx Procline AR Boot

Total Coverage Ski Boots. These ski boots provide a high level of support, and they are easy to lock into skis.

What We Liked: 

Extra supportive to allow for superior agility while skinning and traversing. These boots were specifically designed to deliver the utmost uphill and downhill performance. The patented 360 degree rotating cuffs provide unmatched agility, and their advanced materials help reduce the overall weight of the boot. Aside from a great design, these boots have a rigid Ultramid shell and supportive liner, and the powerstrap adjusts to lock in the perfect fit, regardless of foot size or shape. Buy them here.

Related

1
OSP

The Best Ski Poles

Ski poles are a key part of skiing gear; they help you maintain balance, time your turns, navigate the lift line and tow your kids.

1
OSP

Best Vise for Tuning and Repairs

A good vise can help make tuning your board a breeze, but you’ll want to consider a few factors, like portability, practicality, and price, before picking up the first vise you come across.

1
OSP

Best Ski Boot Bags For The Mountains

It’s almost ski season, and that means it’s time to get the gear out of the garage. A good boot bag is one of the most underrated pieces of equipment in your ski arsenal.

1
OSP

The Best Ski Reflective Vests

Great for those nighttime trips down the alpines, ski vests can help prevent an accident that could ruin your vacation or a simple, routine run.

81OfJea8drL._UX522_
OSP

The Best Insulated Overalls

Overalls are the uniform of the rugged, hard-working man. Whether it’s fit, price, or style, there’s a pair of insulated bib overalls out there that offer exactly what you’re looking for.

1
OSP

Top Ski Racks for Cars

Whether it’s load capacity, easy installation, or securing ability, there’s a roof rack available that will suit your needs.

1
OSP

The Best Handheld Massager

Whether you’re training for a marathon, tackling the slopes daily, or need to relax after work, there’s nothing better than a massage at the end of the day.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now