The Best Bib Snow Pants for Men

Being wet and cold gets old fast. You likely know that it can ruin your afternoon of winter recreation. That’s why it makes sense to invest in a good pair of warm, weather-resistant bibs or snow pants. The good news is that you don’t have to break the bank to get outerwear that will keep you warm and dry. Here are five great options that will help you play and compete fearlessly this winter. And all our men’s picks are under $100!

Best Value Bibs

Arctix Men's Essential Insulated Bib Overalls

Warm and Affordable. Arctix Essential Bibs are an affordable way to stay warm while on the slopes, at the skating rink, or if working outside.

What We Liked:

If you’re not looking to drop a wad of cash on snow bibs, Arctix Essential Insulated Bibs are a great option. They’re warm without being too stuffy. They’re also durable without being too stiff. Perhaps best of all, they’re affordable. You won’t feel bad if you only wear them a couple of times and then stuff them back in the closet until next winter. Designed with a higher front and back, these provide excellent coverage to keep snow out. We appreciated the full-zippered front for easy on/off. Buy them today.

Most Stylish

Arctix Men's Essential Snow Pants

Sleek and Stylish. Available in a variety of attractive colors, Arctix Essential Snow Pants prove you don’t have to sacrifice style for warmth.

What We Liked:

When it gets seriously cold outside, style often takes a backseat to warmth. Not here. Arctix Essential Snow Pants come in a variety of stylish colors, ranging from the traditional black to funky “Blue Geo.” Like their bib brothers, these snow pants feature 85-gram ThermaTech insulation rated to minus 20 degrees. They also boast 600D ballistic nylon reinforcements on the ankle, scuff, and hem guards, which add durability in high-wear areas. We liked that the style was sleek and comfortable - not bulky in the least. Buy them here.

Most Pockets

Arctix Men's Overalls Tundra Bib With Added Visibility

Easy-Access Pockets. These warm, durable bibs feature six pockets for convenience and reflective accents for safety.

What We Liked:

Warm? Yes. Durable? Check. But what we really love about Arctix Tundra Snow Bibs are the pockets. There are six, to be exact, including deep-well cargo pockets and zippered handwarmer pockets. These bibs are warm without being bulky, so you can move easily for high-activity recreation. Plus, reflective accents provide added safety after dark. Get them today.

Best Slim Fit

Arctix Men's Avalanche Athletic Fit Insulated Bib Overalls

Ready for Action. Say hello to the sleek, slim fit of Arctix Athletic Fit Bibs, and say goodbye to bulky bibs forever. If you’re ready to go, these bibs will go with you.

What We Liked:

If you’re still trudging through the snow in bulky, unmanageable, old-school bibs, it’s time to upgrade to the sleek design of Arctix Avalanche Athletic Fit Bibs. These are built for action and perfect for skiing and snowboarding. Note: As the name suggests, these have a slimmer, more athletic fit, so if you’re a more robust individual, these probably aren’t for you. Buy them here.

Driest Design

Helly Hansen Workwear Men's Mandal Durable Waterproof Rain Pant Bib Overalls

100% Waterproof Protection. Bring on the wettest of weather. These 100% waterproof bibs can handle it.

What We Liked:

With fully waterproof fabric and construction, Helly Hansen Mandal Bibs are an excellent choice for outdoor recreation and chores in wet conditions. They’re made of durable polyester with a PVC coating, which earns them EN 343.3.1 certification for European workwear. That means these have been tested for wind/weather protection as well as for durability. Note: We found that while these met the highest standard of waterproofing, they are on the low end of the breathability scale and are best for low activity. Get them here.