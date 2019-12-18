The Best Bib Snow Pants for Women

When you are skiing, snowboarding, or sledding; snow pants are an important layer of protection against the winter elements. Bib snow pants extend above the waist, protecting your midsection from the snow and wind. Fit, protection, and style all play an important role in the selection of your pants. We’ve done the homework on four great products below.

Best Color Options

Arctix Women’s Essential Insulated Bib Overalls

Vibrant Insulated Snow Bib Overalls. Insulated bib overalls with ThermaTech insulation, offered in many colors.

What We Liked:

The Arctix Women’s Essential Insulated Bib Overalls are made with Thermalock nylon, making them incredibly waterproof and windproof. We appreciated how easy these lightweight bibs pulled on and off. The boot gaiters with grip withstood our tromps through the snow and the fantastic color options popped against the white snow. Get them today.

Easy to Remove

Carhartt Women’s Full Swing Cryder Bib Overalls

High Coverage Snow Bib Overalls. Durable snow bibs with full coverage of legs and chest

What We Liked:

The Carhartt Women’s Full Swing Cryder Bib Overalls are made with a durable stretch tech fabric that allows for ease of movement in the cold and snow. The waist to ankle side zippers made transitioning between indoors and outdoors easy and quick. The bib pockets proved to be a secure spot to tuck away our IDs while we enjoyed the slopes. Get them here.

Most Secure

Guide Gear Women’s Snow Bibs

Snow Bibs with Secure Adjustable Straps. Insulated snow bibs with secure, adjustable straps.

What We Liked:

The Guide Gear Women’s Snow Bibs provide warm insulation and great waterproof protection while playing in the snow. We found the adjustable straps to be comfortable and secure. The extended chest coverage served as another layer of protection under our jacket. The gaiters with elastic and reinforced scuff guard sealed the deal for us, keeping us protected from the snow and wind. Buy them here.