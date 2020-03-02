The Best Body Wash for Women

Whether you’re showering quickly before you head off to work, or you’re enjoying a five-minute pamper session, body wash can make or break your shower time. The best kinds won’t just leave you clean – they’ll leave your skin feeling soft, moisturized, and luxuriously rejuvenated. Keep reading to discover our top picks that we think you’ll love.

Most Natural

Puracy Natural Body Wash

Plant-Based Bodywash. Leave your skin soft, smooth, and clean with this entirely natural plant-based luxurious body wash.

What We Liked

This is an award-winner for a reason! The entire formula is plant-based, food-grade, and perfectly safe. It’s free of harsh chemicals such as SLS and parabens and is cruelty-free. It contains essential oils for a light, refreshing scent and coconut-derived ingredients for maximum moisture. This is perfect for men and women both, and each bottle comes with a love-it-or-money-back guarantee, no questions asked. Get Yours Today on Amazon.

Best for Sensitive Skin

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash with Soothing Oat

Daily Moisturizing Bodywash. Keep your skin hydrated and smooth when taking daily showers with this daily moisturizing body wash.

What We Liked

This soap is infused with moisture-rich ingredients to leave your skin soft and silky every day. The oatmeal in this formula is especially gentle on sensitive skin. Daily washing will help revitalize your skin, leaving it softer, smoother, and healthier. You’ll absolutely glow, and it’s a glow you can feel. The brand that makes this body wash is dermatologist-recommended, so you can use it with confidence. Available on Amazon.

Best for the Mature Woman

Body Wash for Women by Olay

Anti-Aging Bodywash. Look your best and rejuvenate your skin with this age-defying, vitamin E-infused body wash.

What We Liked

Vitamin E is a powerhouse vitamin that helps us look radiant and renews skin cell growth with each use. The body wash is also moisture-rich and includes proprietary technology to leave your skin moistened but not weighed down. This works well for those with aging or dry skin in need of a healthy skin-nutrient boost. Get Yours Today at Amazon.

Super Moisturizing

OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Body Wash

Kiss Dry Skin Goodbye. Pamper yourself and lather up with this luxuriously creamy and hydrating coconut oil body wash.

What We Liked

Coconut oil in this rich body wash ensures maximum moisture for dry skin all season long. Vanilla extract, silk amino acids, and safflower oil combine to create a heavenly scent while leaving your skin soft, moisturized and glowing. The makers of this soap only create cruelty-free products, allowing you to feel great about your skin and your purchase. Shop for OGX on Amazon.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.