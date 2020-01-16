The Best Camera Sunglasses

The only thing better than tackling your first black diamond, crushing a mogul run, or landing a new trick in the park is capturing the feat on video to prove to the ‘gram it happened. Rather than strapping a camera to your helmet, you can just put on a pair of sunglasses and record every exhilarating moment on the slopes. Camera sunglasses are perfect for parents who rarely have a free hand, but still want to capture kids’ first turns on the bunny slope. When you’re shopping for video sunglasses, make sure they record in true HD, are compatible with your computer’s OS, and decide if you need waterproof glasses (they’re slightly more expensive).

Best for All Weather

OhO Sunshine Waterproof Video Sunglasses

Waterproof & Colorful. Stylish frames come with loads of color options for UV400 protection polarized lenses. The glasses record 1080P footage for an hour with audio and have an optional picture taking function. The glasses are compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems and media players.

What We Liked:

Easy operation, just start and stop recording with the push of a button. Use these all year round; They’re perfect catching wipeouts in water sports. Buy them here.

Best Battery Life

Kamre Sunglasses Camera

Wraparound Glasses Perfect for the Slopes. With the press of a button you can record audio and video onto a 32GB SD card in full HD 1080P for up to an hour and a half. Polarized lenses also provide effective eye protection.

What We Liked:

The glasses auto-save the video in custom set increments, from one to ten minutes. Buy them now.

Best Value

MingSung Camera Video Sunglasses

Fast Computer Replay. The glasses plug into a USB drive for an instant re-watch of the day’s adventure highlights. Polarized lenses provide UV400 protection while the camera records HD video and audio for over an hour onto an included 32GB SD card.

What We Liked:

The unbeatable warranty offers a money-back guarantee for a full year after purchase. Get it now.

