The Best Camera Sunglasses
Best for All Weather
OhO Sunshine Waterproof Video Sunglasses
Waterproof & Colorful. Stylish frames come with loads of color options for UV400 protection polarized lenses. The glasses record 1080P footage for an hour with audio and have an optional picture taking function. The glasses are compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems and media players.
What We Liked:
Easy operation, just start and stop recording with the push of a button. Use these all year round; They’re perfect catching wipeouts in water sports. Buy them here.
Best Battery Life
Kamre Sunglasses Camera
Wraparound Glasses Perfect for the Slopes. With the press of a button you can record audio and video onto a 32GB SD card in full HD 1080P for up to an hour and a half. Polarized lenses also provide effective eye protection.
What We Liked:
The glasses auto-save the video in custom set increments, from one to ten minutes. Buy them now.
Best Value
MingSung Camera Video Sunglasses
Fast Computer Replay. The glasses plug into a USB drive for an instant re-watch of the day’s adventure highlights. Polarized lenses provide UV400 protection while the camera records HD video and audio for over an hour onto an included 32GB SD card.
What We Liked:
The unbeatable warranty offers a money-back guarantee for a full year after purchase. Get it now.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.