The Best Deodorants

When getting dressed for the slopes, starting with the right deodorant is essential. Not only will it keep you dry (and therefore warmer), you’ll be able to head directly to après-ski festivities straight from the slopes, without needing to head to the shower first. For ski trips and ski tours, washing base and mid-layers every day may not be so practical; packing a stick of powerful deodorant, however, can save you tons of time. We’ve rounded up the strongest deodorants, including the best natural options available that’ll keep you dry and odor-free day after day on the slopes.

Most Eco-Friendly

Native Natural Deodorant

Gentle Effectiveness. Aluminum-free, animal-friendly, and made without parabens, phthalates, or talc. It’s still effective against wetness and odors for up to 16 hours and has a smooth application. Plus, it’s vegan.

What We Liked:

This deodorant comes in a variety of refreshing scents, like Citrus and Herbal Musk, Charcoal, and Coconut and Vanilla. It’s strong enough to keep armpits dry and doesn’t stain base layers. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Sensitive Skin

Magsol Magnesium Deodorant

100% Natural. All-natural and free from aluminum, baking soda, and alcohol. This deodorant is gentle and made with almond oil, beeswax, and magnesium for neutralizing odors and relieving skin stress.

What We Liked:

Essential oils, such as jasmine, sandalwood, and lavender, create this deodorant’s lovely scent naturally. This deodorant won’t clog pores in the armpits, and beeswax acts as a natural protectant for the skin. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Value

Gillette Cool Wave Men’s Antiperspirant

Dual Pack Clear Gel. Clear gel won’t show up on base layers or stain clothes, and Scent Xtend technology keeps armpits smelling fresh, even on the long ride home from the mountains.

What We Liked:

This two-pack will last all season long, with 48-hour wetness and odor protection. It’s formulated for use by athletes and offers a dryness shield, fast-drying technology, and active odor blockers. Get it here.