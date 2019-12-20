The Best Drone

Drones with camera capabilities can capture live events, survey dangerous areas, or shoot incredible photography and videos. Whether you are fascinated by defying gravity or intending on capturing an important event, drones can deliver on both. Ease of use, size, and battery life are important factors in the selection process. Five great drones on the market have been evaluated below.

Best Value

Holy Stone HS170 Predator Mini RC Helicopter Drone

Helicopter Drone with Speed Control. Mini helicopter drone with varied speed modes for beginner to advanced fliers.

What We Liked:

The Holy Stone HS170 Predator with Speed Control provides great performance for nearly an hour. We took advantage of the LED lights and enjoyed a few nighttime flights. The drone was easy to fly, charged quickly, and performed well in windy conditions. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Fastest Video Upload

Snaptain S5C WiFi FPV Drone with 720P HD Camera

WiFi Drone with Camera. High-quality drone with smart voice control, video upload, and altitude hold function.

What We Liked:

The Snaptain S5C Wifi FPV Drone with 720P HD Camera is made of high-quality, ABS plastic that is both durable and functional. With a simple press of a button and easy voice commands, we had the drone in flight and watched with fascination as it performed flips and dips. We found the altitude hold function fueled great photographs and video clips. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Safest Return Home

Holy Stone GPS FPV RC Drone HS100

RC Drone with GPS Tracking. RC drone with return-to-home function that ensures safe flying.

What We Liked:

The Holy Stone GPS FPV RC Drone HS100 has an incredible, optimized WiFi camera. We felt safe flying the drone in new spaces, especially with the return-to-home function that automatically returned the drone when the battery was low or the device moved out of range. We took advantage of the “follow me” mode and made several videos of activities that we had planned throughout the week. They're available here.

Most Compact

SNAPTAIN A15 Foldable FPV WiFi Drone w/ Voice Control

Foldable Drone with Voice Control. Drone with foldable and flexible blades that allow for light, portable travel.

What We Liked:

The SNAPTAIN A15 Foldable FPV WiFi Drone with Voice Control leverages smart voice technology that allows users to control the drone hands-free. We loved the 120° wide-angle, 720 HD camera and its ability to connect to an iPhone. The technology used on the app interface let us channel our inner air traffic controller as we created flight paths that the drone followed. The drone was easy to shut down and fold up after each flight. Get it today.

Best Camera

Holy Stone HS700D FPV Drone

Drone with High-Quality Camera. Compact drone with 90° adjustable camera and 5G transmission.

What We Liked:

The Holy Stone HS700D FPV Drone comes with a high-quality, upgraded camera. We found the combination of power, speed, and GPS to be perfectly bundled in this compact design. The drone was easy to use and captured incredible photos and videos for our enjoyment. Quiet yet powerful, this drone proved to be of quality grade. Get it today.