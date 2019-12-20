The Best External Charging Battery

The dependance on electronic devices has created a need to have access to a power source wherever life takes you. Long-distance travel on planes and buses as well as adventures to the great outdoors all make it difficult to keep smartphones, tablets, and other personal electronics readily charged. An external charging battery is your solution. Power banks juice up smartphones and tablets quickly and are especially helpful in emergency situations. External charging batteries are generally very compact and easy to take with you on the go, and there’s quite a variety of sizes, charging sources, and styles available.

Most Powerful

Power Bank Portable Charger

Dependable External Charging Battery. Impressive power bank fully recharges in 10-11 hours and can simultaneously charge two devices at the same time.

What We Liked:

This charger provides a large capacity for powering your electronic devices. The 24,000mAh is outstanding for power and works incredible for those that frequently travel for business or visiting overseas destinations. The dual USB ports allow you to charge not one, but two devices simultaneously. The system auto-detects your device in order to deliver the fastest charge possible with speeds up to 2.1 amps. The package includes a micro USB cable, after-sales card, and user manual. If you aren't feeling satisfied with the charger, don't worry, there's a two-year warranty. Get it today.

Best for Outdoors

Blavor Solar Power Bank

Emergency Solar Power Bank. Outdoor recreationists can turn to an emergency charge thanks to its solar power function as well as compact and sturdy design.

What We Liked:

The Blavor Solar Power Bank is an innovative way to charge your electronics. The wireless charger is juiced by solar power, making it environmentally friendly. It is also extremely portable—another advantage for outdoor enthusiasts who need to limit packing. Users have the option of refueling the power bank through a micro USB and type C input port. While sunlight can charge the power bank, it is less dependable and more time-consuming compared to using traditional power sources. The brand advertises that the external charging battery can refuel in six hours. It has helped make the power bank one of the most reliable choices for emergency power. You will appreciate its compact and durable design, too. The item is also dustproof, splashproof, and shockproof. Added features include two built-in flashlights and a compass. Buy it here.

Most Compact

Anker Astro E1 Compact External Battery Power Bank

Candy Bar-Sized Power Bank. Ultra-compact external charging battery fits into a pocket to take with you wherever the adventure leads.

What We Liked:

The device is primarily highlighted by its incredibly compact dimensions. It is about the size of a candy bar and weighs only 4.4 ounces, making it possible to fit the external charging battery in a pocket. The power bank recharges in 5.5 hours with a 1-amp adapter. However, the 1-amp adapter is not included with a purchase, though the package does contain a micro USB cable. The product also includes a travel pouch and 18-month warranty. Like the other two products on the list, Anker also offers its own customer service for quick troubleshooting. Buy it now.