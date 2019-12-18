The Best Kettlebells

Whether it’s off season or just the middle of the week, pre-slope workouts are your way to prevent injury and maximize your time on the slope. There’s no workout that will perfectly replicate carving on the mountain. But incorporating a kettlebell into your exercise routine can tone and strengthen key muscle groups you count on once you click into your bindings. You can wake up your core with new exercises and added weight. Kettlebells are an excellent way to increase your cardio capacity so you can stay on the mountain longer and really earn your après-ski. Read on to discover our top three kettlebells.

Best Value

Yes4All Solid Cast Iron Kettlebell Weights Set

No Frills Kettlebells. These kettlebells come in 5lb increments - from 5 pounds up to 80. They’re solid cast iron, with a painted finish for durability and comfort. Certain weights come with neoprene lifting straps for added support.

What We Liked:

The wide handle and flat bottom easily integrate these kettlebells into your workout. The added lifting straps at 20, 45, and 70 pounds give a better grip for getting in more reps. The cast iron is without welds or seams, so there are no weak points. They’re coated in a black paint finish, which makes them suitable for indoor or outdoor workouts. Get them today.

Best Overall

AmazonBasics Cast Iron Kettlebells

Easy to Read. These kettlebells from AmazonBasics come in 5lb increments - from 10 pounds up to 60. They’re cast iron with a painted finish. The wide handle is textured for easy gripping.

What We Liked:

AmazonBasics embosses the number of the weight into the side of the kettlebell. The clear font is easy to read in the middle of a workout so you don’t lose momentum searching for the right weight. They’re also backed by an Amazon 1-year warranty. Buy it here.

Most Comfort

SPRI Kettlebell Weights Deluxe Cast Iron

Stylish and Comfortable. These kettlebells come in 2-3lb increments - from 5 pounds to 20. And 5lb increments - up to 50 pounds. Weights are color coded in a durable vinyl casing with a flat bottom.

What We Liked:

The color coding makes it easy to grab the right weight in the middle of a workout. More weight distribution beneath the 20lb mark makes it easy to build-up strength and endurance while maintaining high reps. The seamless vinyl coating protects floors, and the smaller handle is great for small-framed athletes. Buy it today.