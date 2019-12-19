The Best Lotion for Men

A good moisturizer is key to healthy, vibrant looking skin. During the colder months when dry and cracked skin is much more prevalent, daily application of lotion can make a world of difference. We’ve found the men’s lotions that will moisturize and protect your skin that aren’t perfumed. Here are our favorites to soothe and protect your skin.
Best Skin Hydration

Hempz Herbal Body Moisturizer 

Enriched With Natural Hemp Seed Oil. Experience fantastic benefits to your skin using a natural hemp-based lotion.

What We Liked: 

Wonderful skin hydration due to the 100% natural hemp oil. This herbal lotion has vitamins A, C, and E that will nourish and hydrate your skin and shea butter to protect it from the elements... This natural lotion is gentle on your skin and has a clean refreshing scent. Buy it now.

Most Luxurious 

Brickell Face Moisturizer

100% Natural Ingredients. Certified organic and natural ingredients blended in an oil free lotion to hydrate and nourish your skin daily.

What We Liked: 

Made for men this lotion contains jojoba and green tea that protect your skin from free radicals. It’s a vegan formula that is not tested on animals and doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals or synthetic ingredients. The scent is a refreshing and healing blend of lemongrass, peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils. Get it here.

Best Scent

No. 63 Body Lotion

Fast Absorbing Hydration. A non-greasy wonderfully scented lotion made for men.

What We Liked: 

A fast absorbing lotion created to hydrate and alleviate cracked and dry skin. Made with glycerin, shea oil, and aloe vera to not only deliver hydration, but also soften the skin. This lotion smells great with scents of citrus and cedar wood. Get it here.

Best Sunscreen & Moisturizer 

Jack Black Face Moisturizer 

Sunscreen and Moisturizer. A two in one broad-spectrum sunscreen and face moisturizer.

What We Liked: 

FA face moisturizer with built in sun protection. Apply to your face before going outside to protect and nourish your skin from the sun and other elements. This lotion provides long lasting hydration, without feeling like you’re putting on oily, or greasy sunscreen. A vegan and cruelty free lotion, it contains s blue algae extract and sea parsley that helps reduce inflammation, and improves skin appearance.  Get it today.

