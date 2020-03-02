The Best Lotions for Kids

Kids are active and energetic, running around, playing with their friends, and enjoying all life has to offer. And both sun and snow can be harsh on our skin. Unfortunately, when life offers dry, cracked, and itchy skin, things get a lot harder and uncomfortable for our young ones. That’s where moisturizing lotion comes in, especially after a day in the mountains or at the beach. With natural ingredients to restore moisture and the skin’s natural protective barrier, your children will be back to playing, running around, and growing strong in no time. Read on to discover our favorites, and let the kiddos say goodbye to dry, itchy, and even irritated skin.

Best All-Around for Kids

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

Daily Moisturizing. Keep your kids moisturized every day with this dermatologist-recommended lotion.

What We Liked

This lotion is perfect for everyday use and is infused with moisture-rich ingredients like hyaluronic acid. It’s lightweight and oil-free, ensuring no greasy feel after it’s rubbed on. Plus, it is fragrance-free. This provides a full 24 hours of hydration and helps restore and protect the skin’s natural barrier. We appreciate that CeraVe lotions are recognized as ideal for sensitive skin by the National Eczema Association. Get Yours Today on Amazon.

Best for Traveling with Baby

Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture Lotion with Natural Colloidal Oatmeal and Dimethicone

Moisture on the Go. Keep your baby’s skin moisturized wherever you are with this convenient bottle of baby moisturizing lotion.

What We Liked

This lotion comes in a convenient 8 ounce flip-top bottle that is perfect to put in your purse or have in the car for moisture on the go. The formula is infused with oatmeal to prevent dry skin and deeply moisturize and soothe. It’s pediatrician-recommended and free of parabens, dyes, steroids, and phthalates. It’s gentle enough for daily use and is hypoallergenic. Shop on Amazon.

Most Moisturizing

Aveeno Skin Relief 24-Hour Moisturizing Lotion for Sensitive Skin

Long-lasting Moisturizer. Keep your child’s skin hydrated and smooth during the driest times of the year with this moisture-rich lotion.

What We Liked

Great for kids and adults alike, this lotion offers maximum relief and moisture for extra dry skin. It’s infused with natural oat flour and oil, as well as extract and shea butter to specifically soothe itchy, sensitive dry skin. This is dermatologist-recommended and fragrance-free and is gentle enough to be used on the tender skin of your child. The 24-hour moisture is ideal for extra strength moisturizing. Get Yours Today.

Best All-Around for Baby

CeraVe Baby Lotion

Daily Baby Moisturizer. Keep your baby’s delicate skin smooth and healthy with this light, protective, highly moisturizing lotion.

What We Liked

This lotion is packed with moisture-rich ingredients for 24-hour hydration for your baby’s skin. It will protect and maintain the delicate barrier on their sensitive skin and nourish with infused vitamins. It is dermatologist-recommended and paraben-, sulfate-, and fragrance-free. Once again, we applaud CeraVe lotions, which are recognized by the National Eczema Association for their outstanding contribution. Available on Amazon.

Super Soothing

Aveeno Baby Calming Comfort Moisturizing Lotion with Lavender, Vanilla, and Natural Oatmeal

Soothing Moisturizer. Soothe your baby’s skin and their mind with this calming blend of moisture-rich ingredients.

What We Liked

This blend of lavender, vanilla, and oatmeal is the perfect combination to soothe your baby’s skin while calming them down. Lavender is widely known for its calming properties and will help soothe your baby. It’s pediatrician-recommended so that you can use this with complete confidence on your little one. This lotion is perfect to use before bedtime or naptime. Create a sleepy time ritual they’ll love. Grab Some Here.