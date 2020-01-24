The Best Men’s Belts

Belts are often an afterthought for most men. However, when you select the perfect men’s belt, it can help tie together an outfit and give you the polished and finished look that exudes confidence without saying a word. We reviewed belts and came up with the five best belts for men. Any of these options, which include leather, prong, and ratchet styles, will accentuate your look, whether you’re in the office or out on the town.

Best Basic Design

Marino’s Men Genuine Leather Dress Belt with Single Prong

Exceptional Craftsmanship. This belt offers a simple and straightforward appearance that helps to tie together business casual or more formal outfits. The buckle is an open design with sharp modern edges.

What We Liked:

This stitched belt has a great feel with a simplistic design. The double loops allow you to put the belt on quickly every time. Additionally, the open design of the belt with a single prong offers a classic but modern look. This men’s belt is offered in a variety of colors and patterns, so it can match any look you throw its way! Get it here.

Best Gift Belt

Lavemi Men’s Real Leather Ratchet Dress Belt with Automatic Buckle

Tactical, Practical Ratchet Belt. Lavemi’s dress belt hits the mark on all fronts. The classic and elegant style looks sleek and professional, and the ratchet design is functional and technologically advanced.

What We Liked:

If you have never worn a ratcheting belt before, you owe it to yourself to try one. The surefire and straightforward latching mechanism feels solid and does not slip. Also, this belt comes in a sleek gift box, so even if you ordered it for yourself, you would feel like you’ve earned a reward. The belt is offered in a variety of colors, and the buckle is patterned on some. The classic black option was our favorite for a night on the town! Buy it now.

Best Modern, Dressed-Up Design

Marino Avenue Men’s Genuine Leather Ratchet Dress Belt with Linxx Buckle

Genuine Leather with Modern Buckle. Marino offers a genuine leather belt with its modern and sleek belt buckle. This design does not use any belt holes, so it lasts longer without getting the appearance of being stretched or worn out.

What We Liked:

The genuine leather in this belt feels heavy, and at 1 ⅛ inches wide, it’s the perfect width to command attention without going overboard. The revolutionary Linxx belt buckle feels secure when you latch it, and with a pull on the buckle, it releases without a sound. The selection of colors and buckle patterns on this belt appeared to be higher-end than the other options on our list. Think of pairing it with a great pair of jeans rather than just for a Saturday around the house. Get it here.

Best All-Around

Levi’s Men’s Reversible Casual Jeans Belt

Versatile, Reversible Belt. If you could only select a single belt for your wardrobe, Levi’s reversible belt would be the answer. The classic styling of this belt helps it perform as a go-to choice for any event.

What We Liked:

Levi’s hit the mark on a casual belt with this one. As soon as we pulled it out of the box, we wanted to fire up the grill with friends. While the buckle on some reversible belts can feel cheap or clunky, Levi’s was smooth and sturdy. In addition, when wearing the belt on either side, the design adequately hides the fact that you’re wearing a reversible belt at all. Get it today.

Most Durable

Dickie’s 100% Leather Jeans Belt with Stitch Design and Prong Buckle

Sturdy Belt that Defends Against Wear and Tear. Dickie’s is known for providing quality and affordable products designed for hard work. This belt continues the legacy with a straightforward, no-frills option.

What We Liked:

Dickie’s was not messing around when they designed this belt. It is constructed of 100 percent genuine leather. While it is offered in the least different varieties of all the belts on this list, this design covered 95 percent of every individual’s need for a belt. If you are looking for a belt that cuts to the chase and is ready to perform with dependability, this should be your first choice. Get it here.