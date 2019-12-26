A reliable insulated jacket is a must-have piece of winter gear to help you guard against the harshest elements, whether your time outside is for work or for play. When narrowing down the options to find the best jacket for you, make sure to consider the style, fit, type of insulation, added features, and price. We’ve pulled together some of the best men’s insulated jackets out there, to help you find the right one to keep you warm this winter, read on for our top picks.

Best Work Jacket

Carhartt Men's Quilted Flannel Lined Duck Active Jacket

Warm and Durable. Boasting quilted flannel lining and a durable water-repellent and wind-resistant cotton duck exterior, this Carhartt jacket excels as a rugged and reliable workwear jacket.

What We Liked:

Made in the USA from 100% ring-spun cotton duck, this Carharrt jacket is designed for the rugged souls who work outside no matter the weather. So, whether your long winter days involve intense manual labor or 10-mile hikes, this flannel-lined jacket can keep you cozy and warm. Buy it here.

Best Parka

Caterpillar Men's Heavy Insulated Parka

Heavy-Weight Warmth. Featuring heavy-weight polyester insulation and a zip-off hood lined with microfleece, this Caterpillar parka is designed to bring maximum warmth and weather protection.

What We Liked:

With its double storm flaps and two-way full front zip, this Caterpillar parka provides an impressive level of warmth, while sealing out the harshest elements with its windproof fabric and water-resistant finish—ideal for keeping you warm in the coldest, harshest conditions. Get it today.

Best Lightweight Insulated Jacket

Dickies Men's Insulated Eisenhower Front-Zip Jacket

Sleek and Sturdy. Featuring nylon quilted lining and a twill fabric exterior, the Dickies “IKE” Eisenhower jacket boasts a unique balance of sleek, lightweight style and durable, reliable warmth.

What We Liked:

For a lightweight jacket in a classic look, you can’t go wrong with this Dickies jacket. This sleek jacket will keep you warm and looking good without weighing you down or limiting your movement. Buy it today.

Best Added-Safety Jacket

Arctix Men's Performance Tundra Jacket with Added Visibility

Nighttime Visibility. Featuring reflective webbing over the front pockets and across the back, this Arctix jacket brings both warmth and added safety in dark conditions.

What We Liked:

There are times when having added visibility can be crucial to safety—like for night skiing or late-night outdoor work. For these situations, this Arctix jacket stands out as a stellar jacket, providing both warmth with its lightweight insulation and added visibility with its reflective webbing. Get it now.

Best Down Insulated Jacket

Eddie Bauer Men's CirrusLite Down Jacket

Packable Warmth. Insulated with responsibly-sourced down and constructed with a water-resistant finish, this Eddie Bauer down jacket boasts packable warmth in a classic style.

What We Liked:

If you’re looking for the reliable warmth that comes from down insulation, this Eddie Bauer jacket is an ideal pick. Plus, its packability means you can take it wherever your next adventure calls. Get it now.