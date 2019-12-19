The Best Men’s Performance Shirts

High-quality performance shirts help you stay cool, dry, and comfortable throughout your most intense and active days—whether that means a grueling workout, a strenuous hike, or a long ski day. To help you find some new go-to shirts to add to your gear closet, we’ve rounded up five of the best men’s performance shirts out there. No matter if you’re looking for a t-shirt or polo shirt, moisture-wicking abilities or stellar UV protection, a budget-friendly multipack or a comfortable athletic shirt, you’ll be able to find a great option among our picks.
Best Value

Gildan Men's Crew T-Shirt Multipack

Comfortable Performance. These classic Gildan crew necks made with 100% USA grown cotton are available in a variety of multi-packs and are an outstanding value.

What We Liked: 

If you’re looking to restock your t-shirt collection with comfortable crew necks that wick away moisture, this budget-friendly Gildan multipack is the way to go. Made with 100% premium cotton jersey these crews feature a shoulder to shoulder covered seam and are great for layering.Buy it here.

Best Moisture-Wicking Polo

Hanes Men's X-Temp Performance Polo Shirt

Stay Cool in Style. Offering impressive moisture-wicking in a stylish short-sleeve polo, this Hanes polo shirt offers a unique mix of performance and style.

What We Liked: 

If you want to stay cool and dry while looking sharp, this Hanes polo shirt is a solid bet: It combines the moisture-wicking abilities we look for in a performance shirt, with the classic style to keep you looking crisp from one activity to the next. Get it here.

Best Sun Protection Polo

Hanes Sport Men's Cool DRI Men's Performance Polo Shirt

Reliable UV Protection. Offering a 50+ UPF rating, this Hanes polo shirt is an excellent choice for keeping you cool and protected on the sunniest days.

What We Liked: 

Boasting a 50+ UPF rating for stellar UV protection, this Hanes polo shirt is the best choice here for reliable sun protection, while also offering a classic lookIt’s perfect for hot, sunny days. Made from 100% cool dry polyester, this machine washable shirt is wrinkle-resistant and quick drying. Buy it now.

Best Athletic Shirt

NIKE Men’s Legend Short Sleeve Tee

Lightweight and Comfortable. Boasting a lightweight design and flat-seam construction, this Nike short sleeve is designed to keep you comfortable and irritation-free throughout your most intense workouts.

What We Liked: 

By incorporating flat seams to get rid of chafing, this Nike short sleeve promises to deliver greater comfort, so you can stay focused on your workout without distracting irritation. It comes in a large variety of colors and is perfect to wear alone or as a base layer. Buy it here.

