The Best Men’s Recreational Parkas

For the most brutally cold conditions, we rely on high-quality parkas to keep us warm—whether that’s walking around Duluth in the dead of winter or climbing Denali. We’ve pulled together three of our favorite men’s recreational parkas to help you narrow down the search. When choosing, you’ll want to consider the type of insulation, breathability, weather-resistance, warmth, style, price, and intended use. Expedition-ready or urban style? Budget conscious or willing to invest? Whatever you’re after, you’ll be able to find a parka that works exceptionally for you among our picks.

Best Climbing Parka

Mountain Hardwear Absolute Zero Parka

High-Altitude Warmth. Boasting 800-fill down and a waterproof construction, the Mountain Hardwear Absolute Zero Parka offers top-notch warmth and weather resistance suitable for your next expedition.

What We Liked:

Designed for high-altitude climbing, the Mountain Hardwear Absolute Zero Parka can keep you warm and performing at your best in the most grueling conditions, with top-notch performance justifying the cost investment. With thoughtful features like an insulated hood, this parka is ideal for your most demanding high-altitude climbs. Get it today.

Best Urban Style Parka

Arc'teryx Therme Parka

Sleek City Look. Cold-weather performance in a crisp package, the Arc'teryx Therme Parka seamlessly blends the technical features we look for in a parka, with a sleek urban look for stylish everyday wear.

What We Liked:

For a highly functional parka that disguises as a stylish urban jacket, the Arc'teryx Therme Parka is the obvious choice. Featuring premium goose down and synthetic insulation alongside impressively waterproof fabric, the Therme Parka is a top pick for urban dwellers needing a stylish jacket to brave the harshest winters. Get it here.

Best Bang for Your Buck Parka

The North Face McMurdo Parka III

Breathable and Waterproof. With 550-fill goose down insulation and breathable weatherproofing, The North Face McMurdo Parka III brings reliable warmth and weather protection at a more affordable price.

What We Liked:

At a fraction of the price of the other parkas here, The North Face McMurdo Parka III stands out as a reliable, budget-friendly parka. Featuring a removable hood and a relaxed fit, this parka allows for easy layering and adjustments for a customizable look—perfect for frigid days in the coldest areas. Get it today.