The Best Men’s Recreational Parkas
Best Climbing Parka
Mountain Hardwear Absolute Zero Parka
High-Altitude Warmth. Boasting 800-fill down and a waterproof construction, the Mountain Hardwear Absolute Zero Parka offers top-notch warmth and weather resistance suitable for your next expedition.
What We Liked:
Designed for high-altitude climbing, the Mountain Hardwear Absolute Zero Parka can keep you warm and performing at your best in the most grueling conditions, with top-notch performance justifying the cost investment. With thoughtful features like an insulated hood, this parka is ideal for your most demanding high-altitude climbs. Get it today.
Best Urban Style Parka
Arc'teryx Therme Parka
Sleek City Look. Cold-weather performance in a crisp package, the Arc'teryx Therme Parka seamlessly blends the technical features we look for in a parka, with a sleek urban look for stylish everyday wear.
What We Liked:
For a highly functional parka that disguises as a stylish urban jacket, the Arc'teryx Therme Parka is the obvious choice. Featuring premium goose down and synthetic insulation alongside impressively waterproof fabric, the Therme Parka is a top pick for urban dwellers needing a stylish jacket to brave the harshest winters. Get it here.
Best Bang for Your Buck Parka
The North Face McMurdo Parka III
Breathable and Waterproof. With 550-fill goose down insulation and breathable weatherproofing, The North Face McMurdo Parka III brings reliable warmth and weather protection at a more affordable price.
What We Liked:
At a fraction of the price of the other parkas here, The North Face McMurdo Parka III stands out as a reliable, budget-friendly parka. Featuring a removable hood and a relaxed fit, this parka allows for easy layering and adjustments for a customizable look—perfect for frigid days in the coldest areas. Get it today.