While some hibernate in their living rooms for the winter months, others are salivating at the opportunity to hit the backcountry. Whether it is a ski resort or untouched snow-covered mountains, skiers and snowboarders depend on waterproof snow pants to stay dry. In addition to waterproofing, the best men’s snow pants are comfortable to wear and provide ways to breathe out sweat and excess body heat. Men’s snow pants are sold in different sizes and colors for added variety. Check out the best selections for the backcountry.

Best for Snow Skiing

Black Diamond Men’s Mission Snow Pants

Ski in Completely Waterproof Pants. Men’s waterproof snow pants are available in all standard sizes and designed specifically for skiing and snowboarding. Zippers on cuffs make it easier to put on ski boots and gloves.

What We Liked:

The Black Diamond Men’s Mission Snow Pants handle anything you throw at them. The rugged, heavy-duty pants absorb everything from quick skiing and snowboarding runs to multiple day adventures into the backcountry. These men’s snow pants are designed with a Gore-Tex three-layer shell which is warm and dry. The material is waterproof while also offering some breathable features. The fully taped seams enhance the waterproofing of the pants. Ventilation is possible through the angled, offset side zippers. Meanwhile, other zippers are included on each cuff in order to make it easier to fit into ski boots. Side pockets can also accommodate an avalanche beacon and other backcountry necessities. The Black Diamond Men’s Mission Snow Pants are sold in two different colors (black and cley). Available sizes include Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large. Get them today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Durable

Arc’teryx Stinger Men’s Snow Pants

Heavy-Duty Snow Pant. Reliable men’s snow pants integrate nylon into the material along with DWR finish for waterproofing. Breathable thigh pockets allow you to dump body heat and sweat without having to remove pants completely.

What We Liked:

Arc’teryx Stinger Men’s Snow Pants are available in men’s large and feature the stellar color design. Men’s snow pants are produced with 80D nylon plain weave with DWR finish. The Gore-Tex Pro 3L lining helps guarantee the snowpants as completely waterproof. Arc’teryx Stinger Men’s Snow Pants are also rated well for breathability. The streamlined silhouette, rugged cuffs, and high-volume thigh pockets give you plenty of options and style when hitting the backcountry. Heavy-duty nylon creates a smooth ride with abrasion-resistant fabric for protection. The DWR finish resists moisture while the seams are taped for added protection, holding up well to sharp edges and crampon teeth. Plus, the Cordura powder cuffs and Keprotec instep guards help extend the life of these men’s snow pants. Buy them today.

Most Reputable Brand

The North Face Men’s Freedom Insulated Snow Pants

High-Quality Snow Pants. Innovative and high-quality construction of men’s snow pants keep out moisture while allowing some room for breathability. Stay comfortable and warm all day on the slopes or in the background with a standard fit.

What We Liked:

The North Face Men’s Freedom Insulated Snow Pants are another excellent waterproof, breathable pair of pants. The material utilizes a polyurethane (PU) coating that is produced with a tri-component, multi-layer formula. The end result is outstanding waterproof protection. These men’s snow pants are also very durable and fairly comfortable. The North Face is one of the most reputable brands for outdoor gear. Furthermore, the snow pants have been lab and field tested in order to guarantee results. These insulated pants are warm and feature secure-zip hand pockets. Another cargo pocket is available and secures with velcro. Inner-thigh vents are included to assist with ventilation. Chimey Venting technology also improves airflow on the pants. The North Face Men’s Freedom Insulated Snow Pants feature a lifetime guarantee. Buy them now.