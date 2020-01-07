The Best Outdoor Body Protection Gear

Whether you’re testing out new snowboarding tricks in the park, skiing jaw-dropping lines, or tearing up trails on a mountain bike, staying safe and protected is vital. We attempt risky things to chase down the adventures we love, so having a few pieces of reliable body protection in our closets is a must. When trying to find the best body protection gear for you, you’ll want to consider material, fit, coverage, and intended activity. Whether you’re looking for durable upper body protection, sleek lower body coverage, or lightweight core protection, there’s a great option here for you.
Best Protective Jacket

Alpinestars Bionic Pro Protection Jacket

Reliable Upper Body Protection. Offering durable protection to the chest, spine, shoulders, and elbows through ventilated protection plates, the Alpinestars Bionic Pro Protection Jacket boasts stand-out upper body protection.

What We Liked: 

If you’re looking for broad, reliable coverage of your upper body to protect against crashes and falls in any outdoor adventure, the Alpinestars Bionic Pro Protection Jacket is the obvious choice. This lightweight jacket offers an impressive amount of coverage in one breathable, ventilated piece. Get it today.

Best Protective Vest

Alpinestars Paragon Plus Protection Vest

Lightweight Core Protection. Featuring a removable ergonomic back panel and breathable mesh stretch fabric, the Alpinestars Paragon Plus Protection Vest offers lightweight protection for the back.

What We Liked: 

For breathable, lightweight protection of your back that fits easily under other clothing, the Alpinestars Paragon Plus Protection Vest is an excellent pick. This lightweight vest offers critical back coverage while ensuring freedom of movement and breathability with its slim-fit design. Buy it here.

Best Protective Shorts

Alpinestars Evolution Shorts

Comfort and Protection for Biking. Featuring EVA memory foam padding and compression mesh in a sleek short, the Alpinestars Evolution Shorts offer streamlined protection especially suited for comfort and safety while biking.

What We Liked: 

Boasting ventilated padding to cover vulnerable areas, a multi-density chamois, and compression mesh to reduce muscle fatigue, these Alpinestars shorts are designed to keep you safe and comfortable while riding on trails. These shorts are a great choice for mountain bikers or anyone else looking for vital protection in a short. Get it now.

