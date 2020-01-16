The Best Ski Backpacks

Whether you have a day-long backcountry adventure planned or a simple day of skiing around the resort, a ski backpack is a functional and must-have piece of equipment. With a ski pack you can carry extra layers, snacks and water and any extra gear that you need for your day. Ski backpack features you’ll want to consider include; carry straps for your snowboard, skis and backcountry gear, multiple access points and dedicated pockets for specialty gear. Here are our top 3 picks for ski backpacks for you to check out before you hit the slopes.

Honorable Mention

Black Diamond Cirque Backpack

Worth it. Black Diamond boasts of its spacious carrying capacity, which we agree with.

What We Liked:

The Black Diamond backpack has a carrying volume of 45L, so you’ll have plenty of space for a day-long trip in the backcountry. Designed for minimalism, this bag keeps it simple while still being able to hold your essentials. This bag is also compatible with Black Diamond’s AvaLung system, in case you plan on adventuring in the backcountry. Get it here.

Honorable Mention

Thule Upslope Backpack

Excellent Pack. Thule prides itself on its convenient, multi-carry functionality, which we found to be accurate.

What We Liked:

We loved the multiple carry options that the Thule Upslope backpack provides. The versatile loops allow for diagonal ski carry as well as horizontal and vertical snowboard carry. Inside the bag, there are compression cinches to secure your gear so they aren’t sloshing around in your bag. The side pockets are convenient for snacks, sunscreen, and other small items. All the loops are easy to adjust and store away, so you don’t have to worry about getting snagged. Get it today.

Editor’s Choice

Dakine Heli Pro Backpack

Awesome Bag. We recommend this bag for all-around day adventures, regardless of the weather or season.

What We Liked:

With 16 different colors to choose from, there’s a Dakine backpack that fits your personality. At 20L, it’s not the biggest pack on this list, but at 1.1lbs, it’s definitely the lightest. Perfect for skiing, this backpack stays close to the body so it won’t throw off your balance. This versatile pack can also be used for climbing, or backpacking outdoors and also features a 15 inch laptop sleeve so you work on the go. Buy it now.

