The Best Ski Helmets

Safety on the slopes is essential, regardless of age or ability. When wearing a helmet, you’re protected from both minor concussions and serious brain injury caused by collisions and falls. Contemporary, streamlined helmets are ergonomic and designed for both safety and comfort. When shopping for a helmet, make sure it’s constructed with EPS (expanded polystyrene), the foam lining that absorbs any impact by either deforming or breaking. Also, keep a lookout for an outer shell of ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), a kind of plastic that works well in cold weather. The most common construction is lightweight in-mold, which absorbs small impacts but will need replacing after a major collision or after three years. Helmets should be vented, have adjustable sizes, and look stylish so you don’t dread wearing them.

Great Extra Features

Lucky Bums Snow Sport Helmet

This in-mold constructed helmet is the Swiss Army Knife of ski helmets; there are useful features everywhere. It comes in three sizes, and the lining is both hypoallergenic and antibacterial. The padded chin strap allows micro-adjustments for a perfect fit.

What We Liked:

Thoughtful details, like a goggle loop on the back of the helmet and mesh ventilation ports in the EPS lining, give this helmet utility beyond safety.

Best Multi-Sport Versatility

Retrospec Traverse H1 Ski & Snowboard Helmet

Convertible for Bike and Skate Safety. The Traverse H1 is in-mold constructed with a removable EPS lining that's easy to replace when it gets deformed after impact. It's certified as both a ski and bicycle helmet, so you can use it year-round.

What We Liked:

This helmet is available in three sizes with an ErgoKnob to dial in a perfect fit. Plus, the quick-release goggle clip on the back keeps track of eyewear, and the helmet has 10 vents throughout the lining to keep your head comfortable year round.

Best Ventilation

OutdoorMaster KELVIN Ski Helmet

Stay Comfortable All Day. There are 14 vents throughout the EPS lining of this in-mold constructed helmet for comfort during a full day on the slopes. It comes in three sizes, along with a size adjustment dial to ensure a snug fit.

What We Liked:

The ear pads and fleece lining are removable and machine washable, so there's no permanent sweat or odor buildup at risk with this helmet.

Best for Pros

Wildhorn Drift Snowboard & Ski Helmet

Get U.S. Ski Team Style. The preferred brand of the U.S Ski Team, this is an in-mold constructed helmet with lots of customizable details. It features an ergonomic design and comes in three sizes for youth, men, and women. The Fine Tune Adjustment knob eliminates any gaps in the fit.

What We Liked:

The fleece ear flaps are headphone compatible and removable for warmer days. Each of the 13 vents throughout the helmet are adjustable to get airflow just right.

