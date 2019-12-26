The Best Snowboards for Beginners

If you’re in the early stages of learning to snowboard, you need a board that’s tailored to your level—one that helps you make perfect turns and tackle tricky terrain, rather than restricting your progress. A good beginner-friendly snowboard should grow with you as you improve, so you don’t have to run out and buy another board halfway through the season. When choosing, you’ll want to consider the terrain and conditions you plan to ride, the snowboard length, camber and rocker profile, and shape. Whether you’re new to snowboarding as an adult, or just starting to learn as a kid, there are a lot of great beginner-friendly options out there, so we’ve pulled together a few of our favorites.
Best All-Mountain Board

 Gnu Mullair C3 Snowboard

Light and Responsive. Featuring a moderate camber profile and a pow-friendly nose, the Gnu Mullair C3 Snowboard is ideal for fast-improving riders who want to tackle any part of the mountain.

What We Liked: 

Made of a sustainably-harvested wood core, this Gnu snowboard is light and ultra-responsive, while still being tough enough to handle aggressive riding. With its serrated edges and long, mild rocker zone between the feet, this directional board can hold an edge in tough conditions and take you through any terrain on the mountain that you’re ready to tackle. Buy now.

Best Splitboard

G3 Black Sheep Splitboard One Color, 154cm

Explore the Backcountry. As the only splitboard on our list, the G3 Black Sheep Splitboard is ideal for adventurous riders who are eager to explore the backcountry.

What We Liked: 

If you’re planning to do most of your riding in the backcountry, climbing up and exploring untracked slopes, then investing in a splitboard like this G3 Black Sheep is a great call. Made from a blend of traditional fiberglass and carbon fiber this lightweight, responsive board lets’ you the backcountry with ease. Buy it here.

Best Kids’ Snowboard

Emsco Group ESP 110 cm Freeride Snowboard

Ideal for Young Beginners. Designed for kids ages 5 to 15 and with a weight limit of 95 pounds, this Emsco freeride snowboard is ideal for young riders who are just beginning to learn.

What We Liked: 

Boasting adjustable step-in bindings and a sturdy construction in a bright multicolor design, this Emsco snowboard is a beginner-friendly snowboard that aims to make learning the basics easier and more fun for young riders. Buy it here.

Most Versatile Board

STAUBER Summit Snowboard and Binding Package

Twin-Directional in Many Sizes. With a twin directional shape and sizes ranging from 128cm up to 161cm, the Stauber Summit Snowboard is a highly versatile board that can accommodate many different riders and levels.

What We Liked: 

The Stauber snowboard’s camber, rocker, camber profile and twin-directional shape make it a great choice for beginners eager to find a versatile board that can adapt with them as they explore the mountain and the park to learn what type of terrain they prefer. Buy it here.

