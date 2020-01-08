The Best Sports Sunglasses for Men

A good pair of polarized shades makes every day in the sun more enjoyable and less stressful on your eyes. Bright sun and UV rays can cause eye fatigue, headaches, and more. Plus, bright glare can affect your vision and cause safety hazards. Be sure you’re protected and stylish by investing in a reliable pair of polarized sunglasses before your next outing. Below are five great options that come at a terrific value.

Sleekest Design

DUCO Men’s Sports Polarized Sunglasses

Ultra-Light Sport Glasses. These sleek shades deliver polarized performance and a lightweight, barely-there feel.

What We Liked:

Are they on? Yes. They’re just that comfortable. And they look amazing. These DUCO Polarized Sunglasses feature an advanced aluminum-magnesium frame that’s incredibly lightweight yet remarkably durable. You’ll get scratch-resistant, impact-resistant TAC polarized lenses with a UV400 coating. They block 100% of UVA/UNB rays while reducing glare, making these sunglasses ideal for cycling, driving, fishing, and other activities in bright sunlight. Plus, they come with a protective case for travel and cleaning cloth for upkeep. Get them today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Sporty

Hulislem S1 Sport Polarized Sunglasses

Designed for High Activity. Ultra-sporty Hulislem S1 Sport Polarized Sunglasses feature state-of-the-art Italian engineering for superior performance, durability, and fit.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked:

We love these for their super-sporty look, but we’re also more than impressed with their construction and performance. The frame is lightweight, stress-resistant TR90 thermoplastic that combines the durability of metal with the lightweight of plastic. Plus, the lenses are developed with Dual Lens Polaric Ellipsoid Geometry, which delivers amazing depth perception, contrast, and clarity. In addition, the lenses have an iridium coating that reduces glare and eye fatigue, making this pair great for all manner of outdoor activities, especially when you’re on the water. Buy them today.

Best Metal Frame

SUNGAIT Ultra Lightweight Rectangular Polarized Sunglasses

Aviator-Inspired Style. If you think plastic is less than fantastic, step up to the metal frame quality of SUNGAIT Ultra Lightweight Rectangular Polarized Sunglasses. If you like the aviator look, you’ll like these for sure.

What We Liked:

If you prefer the tactile satisfaction of metal frame sunglasses, these SUNGAIT sunglasses have just what you’re looking for. They’re unique with the aviator-inspired design. We found that they delivered performance and protection, along with their old-school swagger. The aluminum-magnesium alloy frames are light and comfy yet strong. They feature spring hinges that automatically adjust for a perfect fit. You’ll get scratch-resistant, impact-resistant TAC polarized lenses that work to block harmful rays, enhance clarity, and reduce glare. These stylish shades are great for both casual wear and sporting activities. Buy them here.

Best Clarity

RIVBOS Polarized Sports Sunglasses

Bright, Vivid Experience. See what you’ve been missing. The world will suddenly be brighter and clearer than ever before with these glasses.

What We Liked:

We’ve all had cheap sunglasses, and we've been disappointed with them. They deliver color and clarity that rivals expensive, big-brand shades. But you can secure these for a great value. The TAC polarized lenses deliver 100% protection from UVA/UVB and UVC rays, plus 98.9% protection from fatigue-inducing blue light. The frames are durable, flexible T90 thermoplastic. We appreciate that RIVBOS sports sunglasses are backed by a Lifetime Breakage Warranty on both the frames and the lenses. Get them here.

Angler’s Favorite

KastKing Skidaway Polarized Sport Sunglasses

Terrific Water Wear. KastKing Skidaway Polarized Sport Sunglasses deliver outstanding color and clarity that’s ideal for fishing, boating, and water recreation.

What We Liked:

A good pair of polarized shades is essential when on the water, and there are plenty of high-priced options. Tip: Skip the overpriced glasses, and set your sights on KastKing Sport Sunglasses. They feature TAC polarized lenses that are excellent at reducing glare. Plus, the lightweight Grilamid frames with ergonomic nosepads were extremely comfortable, we found. Get them here.