The Best Sunglasses for All Occasions

Sunglasses not only look good, they reduce glare, protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, and make visibility better in variable light conditions. No matter if you are at the beach, on the town, or in the mountains having a pair of fashionable and functional sunglasses is a must. Whether it's price, color, or style, there’s a pair of sunglasses out there that will suit your needs. Here are our top three choices.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Honorable Mention

Zeal Optics Windsor

Must Have Shades. Zeal Optics boasts of their timeless design, which we have to agree with.

What We Liked:

Perfect for men or women, the Zeal Optics Windor sunglasses are stylish, durable and timeless. The Proflex nose pads help create a strong and comfortable fit while also preventing the glasses from slipping off. The lenses are polarized, which makes them perfect for driving around with the sun in your face. Imported from Italy, these sunglasses provide 100% UV protection and come with a hard case to protect your shades and make sure they stick around for a long time. Get them today.

Editors' Choice

Spy Optic Hi-Fi

Stylish 100% UV Protection. These sunglasses are durable, sporty and stylish.

What We Liked:

Reinforced with a metal frame, these sunglasses from Spy were designed for sunny days. The saddle bridge sits comfortably on the face, making them a great choice for long time wear. Their four-base polycarbonate ARC lenses provide 100% UV eye protection. The nearly indestructible grilamid frames with a distinct round shape give these glasses a stylish look. Get them here.

Best on a Budget

Bollé Boxton Sunglasses

Great Looking Sunglasses. These great looking sunglasses, have a sturdy design that offer great sun protection.

What We Liked:

Boll´ has been manufacturing sunglasses and optical frames, for over 80 years and their expertise shows with these technical glasses. To prevent light from reflecting inside your lenses and harm your eyes, these sunglasses feature an anti-reflective coating and these will keep your eyes safe any time of day or year. These sunglasses are also available for prescription, combine that with the thermograph nose pad and adjustable nosepiece and these glasses are the perfect way to protect your eyes and express your personality. Get them here.

