The Best Sunglasses for Kids

When you’re an active family, you want to make sure your kids are just as well-outfitted for adventure as you. You desire for them to stay safe, protected, and unhindered by faulty gear as you hike, climb, ski, or explore together. For sunny days, this means making sure they have a solid pair of sunglasses. We’ve rounded up our top picks for kids’ sunglasses to help you find the right pair for your little adventurers. When choosing, you’ll want to consider polarization, flexibility, durability, style, included extras, and price. Read on for five of our favorites.

Best Classic Style

Polarspex Kids Super Comfortable Polarized Sunglasses

Timeless Look. Polarized sunglasses in a wayfarer style, these sunglasses provide 100% UV protection in a classic look.

What We Liked:

Measuring three inches wide, these polarized sunglasses are designed to provide anti-glare UV protection for kids, using a plastic frame and plastic lenses to feel light and comfortable. Boasting a classic wayfarer look, these stylish glasses also come with a felt storage pouch that can attach to a backpack or purse for easy transport, when you inevitably get stuck carrying them. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Sport Sunglasses

VATTER TR90 Unbreakable Polarized Sport Sunglasses For Kids

Polarized Sport Style with Strap. Providing 100% UV protection in a sport style with an included strap, these sunglasses are ideal for sports and active days. Perfect for kids on the move!

What We Liked:

Featuring a composite frame and polarized lenses, these VATTER sunglasses provide durable, reliable protection in a lightweight frame. Boasting an athletic style and included rope, these are an excellent choice for kids on active days, or for kids prone to losing everything they touch. Buy them here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Party Favor Sunglasses

Neliblu Neon Bulk Kids Sunglasses Party Favors

Fun Bulk Pack. Coming with 24 sunglasses in four neon assorted colors, these Neliblu sunglasses are perfect for goody bags, party favors, or large groups on the slopes or at the lodge.

What We Liked:

While these Neliblu sunglasses are not as durable or high-performing as the other sunglasses on our list, they stand out as the perfect option for party favors, given their fun mix of neon colors and 24 total sunglasses in one bulk pack. With a similar price as the other glasses here on our list but with 23 more pairs, these glasses are great goody bag additions. Buy them today.

Most Stylish Flexible Sunglasses

Pro Acme TPEE Rubber Flexible Kids Polarized Sunglasses

Stylish and Kid-Proof. Coming in a range of adorable colors with a classic style and flexible frame, the Pro Acme sunglasses provide kid-proof durability in a stylish design.

What We Liked:

For durable, flexible, nearly unbreakable glasses in an assortment of cute colors, these Pro Acme sunglasses are a stellar choice. Using soft silicon and providing 100% UV protection, these sunglasses can withstand a lot of rough wear, while keeping your child’s eyes protected. Get them today.

Best Value Active Sunglasses

RIVBOS Rubber Kids Polarized Sunglasses With Strap

Affordable Sport Style. Offering reliable UV protection in a sport style with an included strap, these RIVBOS glasses are the best-value choice for active days.

What We Liked:

As the most affordable polarized, high-performing choice on our list, the RIVBOS Rubber Kids Sunglasses offer everything we look for in a pair of active sunglasses, at a great value. Boasting 100% UV protection in a sport style with a strap included, these sunglasses are a budget-friendly choice for those high-energy days. Buy them today.