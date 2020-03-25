The Best Sunscreens

There’s nothing better than a warm, sunny day after all the cold, winter months. That is until you realize you’re getting burned and have forgotten sunscreen. A wicked sunburn can make life miserable. But with the right sunscreen, you can avoid the sun's damaging rays and make the most of your time outside. But how do you choose the one that’s right for you? We put together a list of some favorites to make it easy. Whether you’re a beach bum or fair-skinned, there’s a sunscreen here that’s sure to work great for you.

Best Overall

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion

Great for a Summer-Lover. Sun Bum Original SPF 30 is an excellent, all-purpose choice for the beach, pool, and outdoor activities. It protects and even hydrates skin.

What We Liked

This classic sunscreen goes on easy, spreads well, and absorbs nicely. Its SPF 30 protects without being overbearing. We don't recommend it for super fair skin, but it is a solid pick for smoothing on over your base layer tan. Plus, you can’t beat the smell. It’s seriously pure summer. Available on Amazon.

Best for Face

Neutrogena Age Shield Face Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 110

Powerful Defense Against Sun. Serious about sun protection? You’re going to love Neutrogena Age Shield with its SPF 110. Let your face soak up light and enjoy fun in the sun without worry.

What We Liked

The word “shield” is in the name for a reason. This stuff protects your face from the most damaging rays while moisturizing and nourishing your face’s skin to prevent damage and premature aging. Plus, even though it provides heavy-duty sun protection, it has a light, non-greasy feel. Our faces are exposed and susceptible every time we step outside so this top pick keeps you safe and pain-free. Buy Now.

Most Lightweight

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 100+

Fast-absorbing and Effective. Tired of greasy sunscreens? Try Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch for a light feel and effective 100+ SPF. It’s the protection you can trust and be comfortable in.

What We Liked

We love this stuff because it absorbs super-fast and doesn’t leave your skin greasy, sticky, or shiny. We give it one of our highest recommendations and the fast absorption makes it great for applying under makeup. Best of all, it actually feels good on your skin and has a very mild scent. Plus, it’s SPF 100, so it provides a solid guard against harmful summer rays. Get some at Amazon.

Best for Sensitive Skin

EltaMD UV Sport Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Apply with Confidence. EltaMD UV Sport Sunscreen delivers dependable sun protection that won’t irritate your skin. It’s gentle and effective.

What We Liked

If you have sensitive skin and don’t like the heavy feel and white shade of low-quality sunscreens, we recommend this sunscreen from EltaMD. It absorbs nicely, has a hydrating effect, and works great on most skin types. It's perfect for active lifestyles and is water-resistant for 80 minutes. While not the cheapest sunscreen out there, you can feel confident with EltaMD and it comes in both a 3 and 7oz size. Get Yours Today.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.