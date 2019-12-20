The Best Waterproof Camera
Best Multi-Function Camera
AKASO EK7000 WiFi Sports Action Camera
Easy High Definition Recording. Great features include a wrist remote, built in WiFi, 170º wide-angle lens, and loop-recording. Video records at 4K 25Fps and 2.7K 30Fps, and takes photos at 12MP—up to 4 times better resolution than traditional cameras.
What We Liked:
The wrist remote makes it easy to change recording mode on the go, from high definition to photo burst or time-lapse. The WiFi connects easily to phones and tablets for instant sharing. It comes with two rechargeable batteries, each good for 90 minutes of recording. Get it here.
Best Value
Campark ACT74 Action Camera
Affordable High Definition. So affordable that you might as well get a few so the whole family can record from different points of view. With a 180-minute battery life, it records videos in 4K/30Fps and takes photos at 30MP.
What We Liked:
Control the camera either with the included remote or through your phone or tablet, so you can set up a shot remotely and then record. The camera comes with versatile mounts for helmets, wrists, bicycles, and more. Get it today.
Best for HD Photos
AKASO Brave 4 WiFi Action Camera
High Definition Photos. Take videos in three separate modes; 4K/24Fps, 2K/30Fps, and 1080P/60Fps, and snap photos with 20MP resolution. Comes with two batteries, each with 90 minutes of recording capacity.
What We Liked:
This waterproof camera has a built-in gyroscope for anti-shaking while recording, so videos look as great as real life. It connects through WiFi to phone and tablets up to 10 feet and has an HDMI cord for connecting directly to TVs. Get it here.