The Best Waterproof Camera

Never get foiled by “pics or it didn’t happen” again by incorporating a waterproof camera into your outdoor gear. With easy upload to social media, these cameras will document your turns, tricks, and can’t-miss moments and share them with friends almost as fast as they happen. With a waterproof casing, these outdoor cameras can stand up to even blizzard-like conditions, and for those rare falls, there’s no need to worry if they get packed in snow. Waterproof cameras are great for recording adventures year-round, and most are waterproof up to 100 feet. For the most practicality, waterproof cameras should record in high definition, have easy connectivity to phones/tablets/TVs, and a battery life long enough for all day adventures.

Best Multi-Function Camera

AKASO EK7000 WiFi Sports Action Camera

Easy High Definition Recording. Great features include a wrist remote, built in WiFi, 170º wide-angle lens, and loop-recording. Video records at 4K 25Fps and 2.7K 30Fps, and takes photos at 12MP—up to 4 times better resolution than traditional cameras.

What We Liked:

The wrist remote makes it easy to change recording mode on the go, from high definition to photo burst or time-lapse. The WiFi connects easily to phones and tablets for instant sharing. It comes with two rechargeable batteries, each good for 90 minutes of recording. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Value

Campark ACT74 Action Camera

Affordable High Definition. So affordable that you might as well get a few so the whole family can record from different points of view. With a 180-minute battery life, it records videos in 4K/30Fps and takes photos at 30MP.

What We Liked:

Control the camera either with the included remote or through your phone or tablet, so you can set up a shot remotely and then record. The camera comes with versatile mounts for helmets, wrists, bicycles, and more. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for HD Photos

AKASO Brave 4 WiFi Action Camera

High Definition Photos. Take videos in three separate modes; 4K/24Fps, 2K/30Fps, and 1080P/60Fps, and snap photos with 20MP resolution. Comes with two batteries, each with 90 minutes of recording capacity.

What We Liked:

This waterproof camera has a built-in gyroscope for anti-shaking while recording, so videos look as great as real life. It connects through WiFi to phone and tablets up to 10 feet and has an HDMI cord for connecting directly to TVs. Get it here.