The Best Women’s Groomed Skis

If you’re spending most of your time on groomers, you’ll want a ski that’s designed for stellar performance on groomed terrain. Generally, groomed skis are skis that are designed for groomed runs and are meant to be skied on edge. Groomed skis tend to have narrower waists that allow for fast edge-to-edge transitions, so you can carve beautiful arcs down firm snow. To help you find your next set of go-to skis for your favorite groomers, we’ve pulled together five great options. These skis feature different waist widths, rocker profiles, prices, and intended ability level, read on for our top picks.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.

Best Racing Feel

Atomic Cloud 12 Womens Skis with X 12 TL Bindings

Fast and Narrow. With a 70mm waist, these Atomic Cloud skis are the narrowest option on our list, ideal for advanced to expert ladies looking for a powerful carving ski that moves fast.

What We Liked:

Featuring a full camber profile and a World Cup base finish, the Atomic Cloud 12 is designed to carve smooth and fast on groomed runs. this ski is perfect for those wanting a piste ski that performs like a race ski. We liked that this ski provides total control at high speeds with optimal power transfer. Get them here.

Best All Mountain Ski

Rossignol Experience 84AI Ski

Versatile and Lightweight. Women who want a powerful ski that can rip groomers, navigate off-piste and float in powder will appreciate the Rossignol Experience 84AI Ski.

What We Liked:

With an 84mm waist and all-terrain rocker profile, these Rossignol skis are a great option for skiers who enjoy quick edge-to-edge transitions and want to ski all terrain in any conditions. Featuring new Line Control Technology this ski has new construction to ensure stability and edge grip all while featuring more rocker and sidecut for optimal responsiveness. This ski is perfect for skiers of all levels who want predictable performance on the whole mountain. Get them here.

Most Versatile

K2 2019 Tough Luv ski w/Marker ER3 11 TCX Light Bindings

Tackle Varied Conditions. Featuring an 82mm waist, the K2 2019 Tough Luv ski is lightweight and easy to maneuver. while also offering strong edge grip.

What We Liked:

At its best on the frontside of the mountain, these K2 skis are versatile enough to navigate a range of conditions, from perfect corduroy to unpredictable crud. The wood core and carbon layering provide the optimal combination of lightweight and stiff to make this impressively versatile ski suitable for varied conditions and abilities. These carving skis initiate turns easily due to the small amount of tip rocker, while the sidecut bites into any snow conditions and allows you to float on top of powder. Get them here.

Best in Powder

DPS Alchemist Yvette 112 Ski 2018 - Women's

Float with Stability. At 112mm underfoot, the DPS Alchemist Yvette 112 is by far the widest ski on our list and offers the most impressive performance in powder.

What We Liked:

Offering stellar float in powder but still able to carve down groomers, the widely-praised DPS Alchemist Yvette 112 brings high-speed performance that justifies its hefty price tag. The Alchemist features groundbreaking Pure3 carbon, the relentless pursuit of innovation proves invaluable for a smoother ride and more progressive flex, thanks to vibration tuned aerospace carbon and the premium Aspen wood core. The DPS features the precision and power intermediate and advanced women skiers have come to expect. Buy them today.

Best for Intermediate Skiers

2019 Head Absolut Joy Women's Skis w/Joy 9 AC SLR GW Bindings

Build Confidence. At 79mm underfoot and designed with intermediate skiers in mind, the 2019 Head Absolut Joy skis are an excellent choice for those still honing their carving skills on groomers.

What We Liked:

While most of the skis on our list are geared toward advanced and expert skiers, these lightweight skis from Head are an ideal choice for intermediate ladies eager to hone their skills and build confidence on groomed terrain. This stylish all mountain ski features super light construction that performs on any terrain. This sporty ski is recommended for intermediates and advanced skiers. Get them now.

