The Best Women’s Insulated Jackets

While skiing fundamentals are important, dressing for the slopes is a whole different skill set. Even if snow conditions are perfect, being cold, wet, or overheated can ruin the entire day. There’s nothing worse than missing out on first turns to return to the lodge for a change of clothes. An insulated jacket is a versatile piece to add to your wardrobe. Many are compact, so they’re easy to throw into a suitcase or car just in case you need an extra layer. Insulated jackets are lightweight, and many have omni-heat inner layers for extra coziness. An insulated jacket is ideal to wear as a mid- or outer-layer in mild and dry weather. Keep an eye out for waterproof and water-resistant outer layers, thumb holes for keeping cuffs tucked into gloves, and adjustable dual front zippers for controlling your body temperature once you’re on the slope.

Best for Wet Conditions

Columbia Women’s Arcadia II Jacket

Waterproof & Breathable. This jacket has Columbia’s signature waterproofing, so it’s breathable while keeping moisture out. It has an attached hood and still packs down to pocket size for ease while traveling.

What We Liked:

It’s available in eight sizes and every imaginable color, so you can find the exact outer shell for you. The zipper has a thoughtful velcro covering, and the hem has a drawstring, ensuring dryness in even the harshest conditions. Get it today.

Best Coverage

Columbia Women’s Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket

Adventurous Silhouette. Stay super warm in this extra long puffer jacket with omni-heat technology. The inner lining reflects body heat back onto the body, and the durable water-resistant outer-layer is made with triple ripstop polyester.

What We Liked:

Great for the slopes or everyday wear, this jacket has ergonomic thumb holes to keep sleeves pulled down into gloves or mittens. It also has a hood and a two-way front zipper for a customized fit.

Best For Travel

Wando Women’s Ultra Light Weight Jacket

Compressible & Warm. Made with compact duck down, this jacket (with attached hood) fits into an included carry bag for travel. Elastic cuffs keep out wind and water, and hidden pockets have zippers for keeping valuables safe.

What We Liked:

Lightweight, but still windproof and warm, it works well as an outer-layer in mild conditions and layered beneath a shell on extra cold days. The travel bag is easy to throw into a suitcase as a “just in case” jacket. Buy it today.

Most Versatile

Columbia Women’s Mighty Lite III Jacket

High Tech Insulation. The inner-layer has omni-heat technology that reflects body warmth. It’s lightweight for layering, with a stand-up collar and thumb holes at the cuffs for keeping out wind and moisture.

What We Liked:

Everyday wearable plus on-the-slope utility. This insulated jacket is a warm mid-layer with thoughtful features like zippered pockets, a two-way front zipper, and an assortment of colorful designs. Get it today.

Best Value Buy

Amazon Essential’s Women’s Lightweight Puffer Coat

Reliable Winter Protection. Affordable & high-quality, Amazon’s branded puffer coat includes great features like an attached hood, elastic cuffs, and zippered pockets. Contoured seams tailor the extra-long silhouette for a fitted shape.

What We Liked:

A straightforward, long puffer jacket, great for mild conditions on the slopes or daily winter-wear. Available in a half dozen sizes and colors, so it’s easy to find one that fits your style. Get it today.