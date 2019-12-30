The Best Wool Socks for Kids

Everybody needs a few pairs of winter wool socks for the colder months—having cold feet is the worst. A good pair of comfortable, wool socks will make all the difference this winter. The wool socks we put together for this roundup are for the kiddos in our lives. These winter socks are primarily wool, with other materials added for stretch and comfort. You can choose from a variety of fun designs that are bound to make everyone happy to put their socks on first thing in the morning.

Most Compact

Eocom Winter Wool Socks

High-Quality Wool Socks for Kids. These super soft and comfortable socks for kids are perfect for everyday use in the colder months.

What We Liked:

These winter socks are made from 45% wool, 40% polyester, and 15% spandex and are some of the most comfortable and warm socks out there. Every order comes in a pack of 6, and size choices include those for children aged 1 to 3, 4 to 7, and 8 to 12 years old. The best part is that you can choose from 7 different animal designs, so there’s sure to be a sock design that your little one will love. Get some today.

Most Seasonally Versatile

Eocom Wool Animal Socks

Perfect for Everyday Wear. Premium-material winter socks that absorb sweat, are odor resistant, and will keep your child’s toes warm all winter.

What We Liked:

These socks are nice and thick as winter socks should be. They are very soft, stretchy, and durable for all that your kids can put them through. Standard sizes for children up to 12 years old. Get them here.

Best Winter Designs

EBMore Thermal Socks

Breathable and Warm. Winter wool socks made with non-toxic and eco-friendly materials that feel good and that you can feel good about.

What We Liked:

These wool socks are made using quality materials that you can trust. The 55% wool, 25% cotton, 15% polyester, and 5% spandex combination provides the warmest, most versatile sock you can find. The fuzzy interior feels great on the feet. Get them here.