Top Ski Racks for Cars

Whether it’s load capacity, easy installation, or securing ability, there’s a roof rack available that will suit your needs. Here are three options for you to consider the next time you’re in the market for a great mobile ski rack.
Author:
Publish date:

Easiest to Open

Thule snowpack ski/snowboard carrier

Thule snowpack ski/snowboard carrier

Thule snowpack ski/snowboard carrier

Everything You Need to Hold Ski Equipment. Thule offers a dependable car rack that maximizes overall utility.

What We Liked: 

This carrier holds skis and snowboards securely with super soft rubber arms that tightly grip gear safely, without scratching the surface. It’s incredibly easy to open and close, thanks to the oversized push button. It also has multiple attachment options that fit Thule rack systems, round bars, and most factory racks. Holds up to six pairs of skis or four snowboards. Get it here.

Most Versatile Mounting System

Yakima rooftop mount

Yakima rooftop mount

Yakima rooftop mount

Solid Ski Rack. The Yakima Rooftop Mount is a solid purchase for securing outdoor equipment while hitting the road.

What We Liked: 

The Yakima Rooftop Mount comes with a universal mounting system. Whether your car has a round, square, factory or aerodynamic roof rack, this carrier will fit without a problem. Easily carries four pairs of skis or two snowboards. This carrier protects gear by securely locking it in place using Same Key System technology. It’s also easy to open due to its large, one-push button, which works even when you’re donning bulky snow gloves. Plus, installation requires no additional tools, making maneuvering this equipment a breeze. Buy it now.

Most Secure Equipment Carrier

Rhino Rack Ski Carrier

Rhino Rack Ski Carrier

Rhino Rack Ski Carrier

Easy to Install. The Rhino Rack Ski Carrier is simple and easy to attach, allowing secure storage for ski and snowboard equipment.

What We Liked: 

This rack is perfect for safely carrying skis, but it also works great for other sports equipment, like fishing gear. This system attaches easily to existing roof rack crossbars. To avoid breaking the plastic mounting tabs, make sure not to over-tighten the roof rack. It’s a great option for the price and securely holds important gear. Of all the products reviewed, this ski carrier is our top choice. Get it today.

Related

1
OSP

The Best Ski and Snowboard Wall Rack

Investing in a wall storage rack for skis and snowboards reduces home clutter and saves you money on re-waxing gear because it gets scratched or gouged in storage.

1
OSP

Best Vise for Tuning and Repairs

A good vise can help make tuning your board a breeze, but you’ll want to consider a few factors, like portability, practicality, and price, before picking up the first vise you come across.

1
OSP

Best Snowboard Bag

Snowboard bags all have varying appearances, costs, and space that will let you personalize your choice!

1
OSP

The Best Ski Poles

Ski poles are a key part of skiing gear; they help you maintain balance, time your turns, navigate the lift line and tow your kids.

1
OSP

The Best Backcountry Ski Boots

Having ski boots that fit correctly can mean the difference between an amazing time on the slopes and a day spent scrunching up your toes and readjusting.

1
OSP

The Best Handheld Massager

Whether you’re training for a marathon, tackling the slopes daily, or need to relax after work, there’s nothing better than a massage at the end of the day.

81OfJea8drL._UX522_
OSP

The Best Insulated Overalls

Overalls are the uniform of the rugged, hard-working man. Whether it’s fit, price, or style, there’s a pair of insulated bib overalls out there that offer exactly what you’re looking for.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now