Top Ski Racks for Cars

Whether it’s load capacity, easy installation, or securing ability, there’s a roof rack available that will suit your needs. Here are three options for you to consider the next time you’re in the market for a great mobile ski rack.

Easiest to Open

Thule snowpack ski/snowboard carrier

Everything You Need to Hold Ski Equipment. Thule offers a dependable car rack that maximizes overall utility.

What We Liked:

This carrier holds skis and snowboards securely with super soft rubber arms that tightly grip gear safely, without scratching the surface. It’s incredibly easy to open and close, thanks to the oversized push button. It also has multiple attachment options that fit Thule rack systems, round bars, and most factory racks. Holds up to six pairs of skis or four snowboards. Get it here.

Most Versatile Mounting System

Yakima rooftop mount

Solid Ski Rack. The Yakima Rooftop Mount is a solid purchase for securing outdoor equipment while hitting the road.

What We Liked:

The Yakima Rooftop Mount comes with a universal mounting system. Whether your car has a round, square, factory or aerodynamic roof rack, this carrier will fit without a problem. Easily carries four pairs of skis or two snowboards. This carrier protects gear by securely locking it in place using Same Key System technology. It’s also easy to open due to its large, one-push button, which works even when you’re donning bulky snow gloves. Plus, installation requires no additional tools, making maneuvering this equipment a breeze. Buy it now.

Most Secure Equipment Carrier

Rhino Rack Ski Carrier

Easy to Install. The Rhino Rack Ski Carrier is simple and easy to attach, allowing secure storage for ski and snowboard equipment.

What We Liked:

This rack is perfect for safely carrying skis, but it also works great for other sports equipment, like fishing gear. This system attaches easily to existing roof rack crossbars. To avoid breaking the plastic mounting tabs, make sure not to over-tighten the roof rack. It’s a great option for the price and securely holds important gear. Of all the products reviewed, this ski carrier is our top choice. Get it today.