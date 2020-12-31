Balancing Act

Performance on the hill depends on a lot more than just strength and stamina.
Author:
Publish date:

It’s one of the most fundamental skills in skiing, yet it often goes overlooked in the gym: balance training. We take it for granted that we can stand balanced on our skis, but balance isn’t finite. It’s not only a question of if you are balanced on your skis, but how well. You may have a balanced athletic stance when you ski intermediate groomed runs, but can you remain balanced when the pitch or snow conditions suddenly change? Even professional skiers continue to work on balance and proprioception—awareness of your body within space—because the better your balance, the better your ability to react to changing conditions. 

“Skiing is probably one of the best sports to see how proprioception comes into play,” says Connie Sciolino, owner and head coach of the Alpine Training Center in Boulder, Colo. “While skiing, conditions, terrain, and weather are all factors that are constantly changing and factors we must react to and adapt to on the fly.” So how can you train balance and proprioception off the hill? Get acquainted with a Bosu ball. This versatile piece of equipment can be used in many ways, but no matter how you use it, you’ll challenge stabilizer muscles big and small. Bonus: A Bosu offers a low-impact modification for plyo moves.

Check it out: If you're looking for additional workouts, meal plans, and tons of other great fitness content, we've got you covered. SKI Mag will soon be a part of Active Pass, but you can beat us there by signing up now to get these perks and more. Sign up today.

Shop Amazon: Bosu Balls

Bosu Ball Movements

Squat + Squat Jump

Bosu squat

A Bosu Squat

  • Starting Position: Stand on ball, feet hip-width apart. Lower to squat, keeping head and chest forward, knees over ankles. 
  • Move To: From squat, push off of Bosu to explode straight into the air; land back on Bosu in squat position.

Bosu Pistol Squat

Bosu Pistol Squat

Bosu Pistol Squat

  • Stand on Bosu and shift weight onto right leg, making sure right foot is centered on ball. Slowly bend right leg and push hips back to lower into pistol squat. Engage glutes, hamstring, quad, and core to return to standing.

Bosu Reverse Lunge

Bosu reverse lunge

A reverse lunge using a bosu ball.

  • Start Position: Stand on ball with feet centered. 
  • Move To: Shift weight onto right leg and step back off the Bosu with left leg into lunge; left knee drops directly down towards floor, right quad is at 90 degrees. Hold for balance, then return to standing. Complete reps on one leg before switching sides. 

Lateral Hop Across Bosu

Bosu Ball Lateral Hop

A bosu lateral hop.

  • Start Position: Stand next to Bosu, feet hip-width apart. 
  • Move to: Soften knees and jump laterally onto Bosu and land in squat (for extra challenge, land on single leg). Hold for balance. 
  • Push off of Bosu to hop and land back in squat on other side of Bosu. That’s one rep. Repeat towards other side to return to start position.

Alternating Lunge Jumps

Bosu ball lunge

Alternating lunge jump movements using a Bosu ball.

  • Start position: Get into lunge position, back foot on floor and forward foot centered on ball. 
  • Move to: Push off both feet to explode straight into the air; switch legs midair to land back in lunge position, other foot forward. Hold for balance, then repeat.

Bosu Ball Work Outs

Beginner (4 sets)

  • 10x squats
  • 20 sec. squat hold
  • 10x squat jumps
  • 20 sec. squat hold
  • 30 sec. rest

Intermediate (4 sets)

  • 10x reverse lunges (per side)
  • 10x squat jumps
  • 10x lateral hops across Bosu
  • 30 sec. rest

Advanced (4 sets)

  • 5x pistol squats (per side)
  • 10x alternating lunge jumps
  • 10x single-leg lateral hops across Bosu (per side)
  • 30 sec. rest

SKI Mag will soon be a part of Active Pass, but you can beat us there by signing up now to get tons of great fitness plans and more. Sign up today.

More from the Ski Fit Channel

Ready to Fire: Warm Ups for Skiers

Five Fitness Tools for Skiers

Skiing-Specific TRX Workouts

Related

The secret to getting into ski shape? Buckling down and getting started before there's snow on the ground.
Fitness

Back to Basics

Whip your body back into ski shape with this pre-season full-body workout. No gym membership or equipment required.

Shannon Skouras Mahre, Trail Running
Fitness

5 Cross Training Activities for Skiers

Cross training in the off-season is the best way to boost your ski game come winter. But don't just take our word for it—see what the pros have to say.

Squat with kettlebell resistance exercise
Performance

ACL Recovery Timeline for Skiers

Torn ACL? Don’t worry, you’ll live to ski another day.

Ashley Battersby performing lizard lunge yoga pose
Fitness

Après Ski Yoga

Hit the mat instead of the bar to help your body recover after a day on the hill.

Resistance band exercises for skiers
Fitness

5 Resistance Band Exercises for Skiers

Train anywhere with this effective and portable fitness tool.

Steven Nyman fitness workout
Fitness

Pillar of Strength: Core Exercises for Skiing

Build up trunk stability to move those skis where you want, when you want.

Tess Wood performs weighted lunge
Performance

Train for Ski Season in 30 Minutes a Day

A four-week training program by Mountain Tactical Institute that will prepare you for your ski season in just 30 minutes a day.

Skaters are a key lateral move to build agility and endurance
Performance

Get in the Gym: Fitness for Skiers

The best tips and tricks to make the most out of your gym time, so that when the lifts start spinning, you're ready.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now