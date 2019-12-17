Pocket Power-Ups

When the snow is good, there's no time to stop in the lodge for a quick refuel—that powder won't last forever. To maximize your pow turns, pack a few protein-heavy pocket snacks that are easy enough to consume on the chair between laps and are filling enough to stustain you until the lifts stop spinning. Here are our top picks for easy on-the-go munching.

Honey Stinger Waffles

Photo courtesy of Honey Stinger

Delicious and satisfying Con: Can be crumbly

These flat cookies sandwich a fine layer of honey between two thin waffles and come in flavor staples such as honey, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel as well as more interesting gingersnap, lemon, and strawberry varieties. They taste great, give you a jolt of energy and are available in glutenfree varieties as well. $1.50, honeystinger.com

Perky Jerkey

Photo courtesy of Perky Jerky

Super tender Con: Almost too tender

If you crave savory over sweet, Perky Jerky’s got you covered. Offering high-quality beef, pork, and turkey meat in flavors such as teriyaki, sea salt, and pepper, Perky Jerky provides all of the protein and none of the fillers—no nitrites, gluten, or MSG. It’s also portable and will not smush, crumble, or freeze in your pocket while you are out exploring the slopes. $4.99 for 2.2-oz bag, perkyjerky.com

Munk Pack Protein Cookies

Photo courtesy of Munk Pack

Chewy and gluten-free Con: Full cookie is more than a snack

It doesn’t compute that these delicious, soft-baked cookies are good-for-you, high energy snacks, yet each packs a whopping 18 grams of plant-based protein and zero gluten, soy, or dairy. Available in classic cookie varieties like Snickerdoodle and Oatmeal Raisin Spice, good luck finding your favorite. $2.50, munkpack.com

Rocky Mountain Provisions

Photo courtesy of Rocky Mountain Provisions

An all-natural trail mix option Con: Need to remove your gloves to eat it

Rocky Mountain Provisions takes classic trail mix and injects new life into it with yummy flavors like Peanut Butter Cup, a spicy Mesa Verde mix with chili and Cajun seasoning, and Bar Room Blitz with peanuts, pretzels, and roasted sesame sticks. No freezing, no crumbling, portable, and delicious. $6 for a 6-oz bag, rockymountainfoods.com

Four Points Bars

Photo courtesy of Four Points

Dense and filling Con: Can get hard in freezing temps

The main tenet behind Four Points bars is providing sustained energy from real food that tastes good. These dense bars are packed with wholesome ingredients: dried plums, figs, hemp seeds, almonds, cashews, flax, and whey protein isolate. The result is a snack that provides energy when you need it without the sugar crash you don’t need a couple hours later. $3, fourpointsbar.com

Justin’s Nut Butters

Photo courtesy of Justin's

Delicious, non-freeze, and portable Con: Will make you thirsty

Justin’s individual squeeze packs come in flavors such as Maple Cashew Butter, Vanilla, and Almond Butter, and make great on-slope snacks that are filling and a lasting energy source. Each comes in at around 200 calories with about 5 grams of protein and 15 grams of unsaturated fat. Squeeze them onto a cracker or right into your maw. $1.50, justins.com

Country Archer Jerky Co. Meat Sticks

Photo courtesy of Country Archer

Savory sweet-spot Con: Too long to fit in a regular jacket pocket

The newest gluten-free, on-the-go meat snacks from Country Archer deliver the salty hit you need after a long backcountry skin or between rapid-fire resort laps. Just pick your meat preference—beef, turkey, or pork—then select from a variety of flavor options like chorizo, Hatch chile, maple, pineapple, and more. Whatever you choose, rest assured that you're snacking on real ingredients and packing high-quality protein. $2.00 per 10 oz. stick, countryarcher.com

PROBAR Protein Bar

Photo courtesy of PROBAR

Nut-free options Con: Hardens at low temps

Want something really hardy between ski runs but not a full meal replacement bar? Try PROBAR's new protein bars, a healthy balance between filling and energizing but not as hefty as the brand's meal bars. Each easily stashable bar offers 20 grams of plant protein and ingredients like chia and flax seeds for lasting energy. Plus, unlike PROBAR's meal bars, the new Protein Bars come in nut-free offerings. Our favorite: Coffee Crunch. $40 for 12-pack, theprobar.com

Hilo Life Snack Packs

Photo courtesy of Hilo Life

Classy enough to serve at happy hour Con: Difficult to eat with gloves on

Bored with your go-to trailmix? Time to kick your pocket trail-mix up a notch with the Hilo Life Snack Packs. Filled with real nuts, cheese, and delicious seasonings that will trick you into thinking you're chowing down on a classy hors d'oeuvres spread, these keto-friendly snack packs are full of protein and low on carbs. The Really Ranchy mix includes crispy gouda cheese and pecans, while the Super Cheesy mix swaps in crispy cheddar cheese and almonds. Either way, you're working with 3g net carbs. $15 for 6-pack, hilolife.com

Originally published in the December 2019 issue of SKI Magazine and updated for the web to include further snack options.