Freeride World Tour Announces Event Dates for 2021

After a hectic—and somewhat unfinished—ending to the 2020 season, the Freeride World Tour is back for FWT21. For the upcoming Tour, the FWT will take place across the same five locations as in recent years, promising athletes some of the best freeride venues in the world to compete on for this year's overall titles. A brand-new format for 2021 will also provide exciting changes, sure to satisfy both athletes and viewers.

Safety is a number one concern for FWT21, and competitions will obey guidelines in order to guarantee athletes the opportunity to showcase their talent throughout the entire season. Beyond making sure snow conditions are adequate for safe competitions, organizers are continuously working to ensure the international events follow health regulations regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

WATCH: 2021 Freeride World Tour Official Teaser

The Dates and Locations of FWT21

It's a long climb to the start gate on the Bec des Rosses. Photo courtesy of the FWT / Dom Daher

The tour's first event window will begin in Hakuba, Japan on January 23, 2021, and conclude with finals during the Verbier Xtreme starting on March 20.

Hakuba, Japan - January 23-30, 2021 Kicking Horse, B.C., Canada – February 8-13, 2021 Ordino Arcalís, Andorra – February 22-27, 2021 Fiberbrunn, Austria – March 6-12, 2021 Verbier Xtreme, Switzerland – March 20-28, 2021

Four Freeride World Tour Scoring Changes for 2021

FWT riders get to visit this start gate twice in Fieberbrunn. Photo courtesy of the FWT / Mia Knoll

This year’s four significant changes include upgrades to the championship structure. The first major difference is athlete qualification for the FWT21 Finals will take place during the third stop instead of the fourth. That means the event at Ordino Arcalís will now serve as "crunch time" for skiers and riders, and some of the athlete field will be cut going into Fieberbrunn and Verbier. The same number of skiers and snowboarders will go through to the finals as in previous years: 13 ski men, 6 ski women, 6 snowboard men, 4 snowboard women (29 riders total).

The second change this year will be that all athletes competing at Fieberbrunn will receive two runs, and be able to keep only their best score. This decision comes after the 2020 men's snowboarders successfully tested the two-run adjustment in Austria.

Also, FWT21 athletes will experience changes during the finals in Fieberbrunn and Verbier. The points from these last two events will be weighted by 1.5, meaning if the winners at these events will take home 15,000 instead of 10,000, and so on down the results list.

The last notable change to this year's tour includes World Champions being crowned for their best three results out of the five-event tour.

All of these modifications are expected to bring electrifying changes to the 2021 Freeride World Tour.

As the countdown to winter begins, get ready to watch the world's greatest winter athletes throw down tricks that fuel exhilaration in the world of skiing. News and updates are available on SKI's FWT channel and on the Freeride World Tour website.