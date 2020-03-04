Wessel Stomps into First at FWT20 Andorra

The Norwegian skier's massive backflip put her a level above the rest of the competition at Ordino Arcalís.

Norway's Hedvig Wessel en route to stomp town. Photo courtesy of Freeride World Tour / Dom Daher

After nearly a week of waiting, the Freeride World Tour stop at Ordino Arcalís in Andorra finally went off with a lot of new snow. The storm clouds remained during the competition, which meant flat light and tricky conditions for many of the female riders.

Elisabeth Gerritzen sends it in Andorra. Photo courtesy of Freeride World Tour / Dom Daher

Straight airs were in high supply for most of the female competitors who finished their runs, including Jessica Hotter, Arianna Tricomi, Jacqueline Pollard, Elisabeth Gerritzen, and last year’s winner in Andorra, Jackie Paaso. Many of the take-offs clearly provided more kick than the skiers were expecting, meaning some riders had to adjust their balance mid-air to stick the landings. Gerritzen and Passo had the biggest clean airs, however, which meant they were to finish third and second, respectively.

Three skiers went for more freestyle runs, including Ayana Onozuka, Evelina Nilsson, and Hedvig Wessel. Onozuka spun a 360 off one of the biggest cliffs at the venue, but over-rotated and crashed on the landing. Nilsson, a former mogul skier, went for a huge backflip, but under-rotated.

Wessel, however, demonstrated her big mountain backflip experience and cleanly stomped one off the same hit as Nilsson. The flip was reminiscent of her stomp at FWT19 Fieberbrunn last season, one that was mimicked by a number of men skiers as well.

Combined with a few more airs, Wessel's score of 83.00 was enough to win the event.

FWT20 Winning Run - Hedvig Wessel

With her win in Andorra, Wessel reclaimed the top spot on the overall leaderboard from Tricomi, meaning that the final two stops of the FWT20 will be extremely important for both skiers for the title. The next stop in Fieberbrunn, Austria, is scheduled to take place between March 7 to 14, 2020.

FULL REPLAY - FWT20 Ordino Arcalís