Slemett Tops the Podium in Andorra

The Freeride World Tour ski men had their work cut out at the Ordino Arcalís venue in Andorra. After almost a full week of waiting for snow, the FWT officials finally gave the greenlight for the competition to take place on Friday, February 28. With a second pulse of the storm on its way, the ski men faced deteriorating conditions as the competition went on, so much so that the snowboard men competition, which was to immediately the follow the ski men, was postponed to a later date.

Once the ski men took to the venue, the performances escalated quickly. Tour staples Aymar Navarro and Andrew Pollard put down great runs, but it was American Isaac Freeland who mixed things up with a switch misty 540 at the top of his run, along with a few big airs throughout the run. His newschool trick earned both a stellar score of 91.67 and the Peak Performance Radical Moment Award.

Freeland’s run looked hard to beat, but FWT17 Overall Champion Léo Slemett put down a nearly flawless run with the biggest backflip of the day, a solid 360, and large straight airs throughout. The full run earned a score of 93.67, enough to take the top spot and stay there for the rest of the day.

Léo Slemett dropping in to his winning run. Photo courtesy of Freeride World Tour / Dom Daher

The final spot on the podium was earned in much worse conditions than what Freeland and Slemett faced. FWT18 Overall Champion Kristofer Turdell of Sweden aced a backflip just slightly smaller than Slemett’s, followed by another backflip and one of the biggest airs of the day at the bottom of the venue. His score of 90.67 earned a third-place finish.

Kirstofer Turdell taking flight in Andorra. Photo courtesy of Freeride World Tour / Dom Daher

The men are headed to Fieberbrunn next, with a competition window scheduled between March 7 to 14, 2020.

FULL REPLAY - FWT20 Ordino Arcalís