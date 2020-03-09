Tricomi Wins FWT20 Stop in Austria

After watching the men virtually destroy every landing on the Wildseeloader face in Fieberbrunn, Austria, the ski women category did their best to take on very similar lines to the guys. In doing so, they were subjected to gnarly bomb holes, sun-cooked traverse tracks, and all-around tricky conditions that got the best of most of the women skiers.

Arianna Tricomi styling out an air in Fieberbrunn. Photo courtesy of FWT / Dom Daher

Only four riders—Ayana Onozuka, Jacqueline Pollard, Jackie Paaso, and Arianna Tricomi—were able to ski their runs without crashing. Onozuka, Paaso, and Tricomi all took very similar lines on the looker’s right side of the venue, while Pollard headed to softer snow on the looker’s left side.

Pollard’s run demonstrated the Alta, Utah resident’s powder skiing chops, as she took multiple cliff drops into deep landings. Her run certainly looked more fun than the other women's lines, and was solid enough to land her in second place overall.

It was the Italian Tricomi, however, who put together the best run of the day. After riding away cleanly from the mandatory Hausl cliff, she put down a clean 360 on a spine and skied cleanly from a few more airs at the bottom. Considering Tricomi injured herself freeskiing in Jackson Hole after taking second in the Kings and Queens of Corbet's Competition last month, however, it was an especially inspiring run that the judges rewarded with first place.

FWT20 Fieberbrunn First Place Run - Arianna Tricomi

“About 3 weeks ago I ripped a few ligaments in my foot, the doctors said the season might be over but it didn’t feel like it,” says Tricomi. “I decided to try, I’m a physiotherapist so I knew what I should do to get fit again, it worked. Coming back with a win is just incredible!”

With her win in Austria, Tricomi took back the golden jersey as the current FWT20 overall leader. She has traded the jersey with Norway’s Hedvig Wessel throughout the 2020 tour, and it will all come down to both skiers’ performances in Verbier to determine the overall winner.

That event is scheduled to take place between March 28 to April 5, 2020. You can find the full list of ski women qualifiers for Verbier here.

FULL REPLAY - FWT20 Fieberbrunn, Austria