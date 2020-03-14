Freeride World Tour Cancels Verbier Xtreme

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to stifle international skiing events. A week after FIS ended the Alpine World Cup early, the Freeride World Tour was forced to cancel the season finale in Verbier, Switzerland, due to the fact that the Swiss government has ordered all ski areas to end the season.

“Due to COVID-19 and the new measures put in place by the Swiss government today, we are sorry to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Verbier Xtreme, as well as all Junior and Qualifier events,” reads an official statement from the Freeride World Tour from Friday, March 13, 2020. “The situation surrounding COVID-19 is evolving rapidly, and the priority of the Freeride World Tour before everything else is to ensure the health and safety of its athletes and team.”

Watch: FWT Insider - Verbier Xtreme Canceled

This chase for the FWT20 overall title for both the ski men and ski women categories was as exciting as it gets, with a new leader on the men’s side after every stop and a continuous exchange of the yellow jersey on the women’s side between Italian Arianna Tricomi and Norway’s Hedvig Wessel.

The standings after the Fieberbrunn, Austria stop are final for FWT20. On the men’s side, FWT20 rookie Isaac Freeland, from the USA, wins the overall title with 2,440 more points than Sweden’s Kristofer Turdell, who finishes in second place overall for the second year in a row. American Andrew Pollard, who led the points battle earlier this season after two strong finishes in Hakuba and Kicking Horse, finishes the FWT20 season in third place overall.

Arianna Tricomi on her way to a win in Fieberbrunn, Austria. Photo courtesy of FWT / Dom Daher

On the women’s side, Tricomi and Wessel were locked in a tight points race throughout the season, but Tricomi’s win in Fieberbrunn gave her the edge for the season over the Norwegian. The Italian skier has now won the FWT Overall points title for three years in a row. American tour veteran Jackie Passo wraps up the overall points title in third.

SKI Magazine is an Official Media Partner of the Freeride World Tour. Catch up on the entire season on SKImag.com's FWT channel.