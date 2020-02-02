The Freeride World Your launches program to unite female skiers and boarders through their passion for freeriding.

The women's podium in Andorra for FWT19 Photo credit: Mia Knoll / FWT

On the cusp of announcing that men and women athletes will be awarded equal prize money for all categories, the Freeride World Tour has created a new program called “Girls Just Wanna Have Pow.” This free initiative is designed to unite female freeriders and inspire new generations to pursue the sport and compete in the FWT. Skiing with top FWT female athletes like Jacqueline Pollard and Jackie Paaso, women will learn about safety, choosing the right line, reading face, and improving their turns.

“Our women athletes have proven their engagement in the sport with huge progression showcased these last years, becoming role models for many around the world,” says FWT CEO Nicolas Hale-Woods in a statement on the FWT website.

Two of the session leaders Wessel and Pollard on the podium during FWT19 Photo credit: Jeremy Bernard / Freeride World Tour

There will be three sessions prior to the FWT20 stops in Canada, Andorra, and Austria. The first stop is at Kicking Horse in British Columbia on Wednesday, February 5th. Skiers and boarders will ride with Jacqueline Pollard, who won the Kicking Horse event last year, Michelle Locke, Jess Hotter and more.

The next session will take place on February 27th at Ordino Arcalîs, Andorra with Marion Haerty and Michaela Davis among other FWT athletes other women can ski with to learn more about freeride skiing.

The final session will be held at Fieberbrunn, Austria on March 5th. This session will be led by Jackie Paaso, last years winner Hedvig Wessel, Arianna Tricomi, and more.

This program allows up and comers to get tips from the world's best and share their love of the mountain with other chicks who rip. There has been a big push for female participation in the sport and the FWT is setting an example for the rest of the industry on supporting inclusivity in the outdoors.

Women interested can register for the events here.

