Short But Sweet: How to Ski Short Turns

Modern skiing has lost the short turn as a trusted ally—one that was there for us when we needed a special tool to deal with special circumstances. Gone are the days of making short turns at the run’s edge, where the best snow resides until the last hours of the day. Wide skis have all but killed the desire to execute short radius turns, as skiers can now skid sideways to get through, around, or over obstacles.

Unless you ski moguls regularly, you might not even know what a short turn really is.

Short radius turns make for a high-tempo form of skiing. All parts of the turn happen quicker, and time between turns is minimized. This makes setting up and dialing in positions between turns tricky, which is why you tend to see mostly advanced skiers executing this type of turn.

But there are still tactical benefits to short-radius turns. The best route down the mountain is rarely cut and dried, so your skiing needs to be dynamic and adaptive. When you’re venturing into steep terrain, you often don’t want to have your skis pointed down the fall line too long; short radius turns are a great way to keep your skis pointed across rather than down the hill. But above all, the ability to make short turns adds creativity, adaptability, and versatility to your skiing. Ready to get started? Let’s review the basics.

A short turn relies on the same fundamentals as any other turn, performed at a quicker pace.

1. A Stable Upper Body

Allows you to move your legs independently of your torso.

Upper/lower body separation is key to mastering the short turn. Photo credit to Bailey LaRue

Beginner and intermediate skiers tend to ski with their upper body first, then their lower body second. To be able to ski short turns, you need to be able to turn your lower body first against a stable upper body (upper/lower body separation).

How to maintain a stable upper body:

Keep your head and shoulders facing down the fall line

Your jacket zipper should face downhill throughout your entire turn

Hands remain in your field of view at all times, about hip-height

Engage your entire core

Quick Tip: Upper/Lower Body Separation Drill

2. Engaged Ankles, Knees, and Hips

Allows you to set and release edges.

Short turns require quick changes of direction. Engage your ankles, knees, and hips to quickly change your skis' direction without turning your upper body. Photo courtesy of Bailey LaRue

How to engage ankles, knees, and hips during your turns:

All turns—regardless of shape and size—should begin from your ankles; first roll your ankles, then knees, then hips to set and release edges



When you get your skis on their edges, the shape of the ski will do the turning for you

To come out of a turn and begin a new one, gradually roll your ankles, knees, and hips in the other direction to flatten your skis before you begin a new turn

Quick Tip: Flexed Ankle Drill

3. Balance

Allows you to shift your weight onto the outside ski.

Dynamic turns depend on the ability to stand on and against the outside ski. Photo courtesy of Bailey LaRue

One of the skills that separates intermediate from advanced parallel skiers is the ability to stand on and against the outside ski. Dynamic turns like short turns depend on the ability to stay balanced against the outside ski. You will struggle to shape your turns if you allow your body to fall inside of your turns.

How to shift your weight over the outside ski:

Engage the muscles over the top of your foot and your shins to help you stay balanced over the middle of your ski

Keep your head over your outside ski in the middle of your turn, this will ensure most of your weight is shifted over that ski

Quick Tip: Outside Ski Drill

Directions: On easy or moderate groomed terrain, practice lifting your inside ski off the snow in the middle of each turn. This will force you to stand over your outside/downhill ski.

A Pole Plant

Helps you initiate turns and make the other movements happen.

Pole plants help stabilize the upper body so you can turn your skis beneath you. Photo courtesy of Bailey LaRue

Ski poles are more than just accessories—their integral to everything you do in skiing. First and foremost, pole plants help stabilize the upper body so you can turn your skis beneath you. But they also dictate the rhythm of the rest of your movements throughout the turn, as well as help your body move down the hill.

How and when to pole plant:

Your ski pole is one of your connections to the snow; treat your pole accordingly and grip it firmly to solidify your connection to the snow

When your lower body has initiated a turn, swing your pole in front and downhill of you; this only requires a flick of the wrist—avoid big, dramatic swings

The pole should only briefly make contact with the snow as you keep both hands in your field of view at about hip height; do not drop your pole plant hand after you plant your pole

Learning Curve

Meet Your Instructor: Michael Rogan

Photo courtesy of Keri Bascetta

SKI’s Director of Instruction

Michael Rogan is head coach of the Professional Ski Instructors of America Alpine Demo Team and a Special Project Coach for the U.S. Ski Team. Asked to define his personal skiing style, Rogan responds: “I like to side on accuracy, precision, and athletic.”

Want to learn how to make your turns more versatile? SKI Magazine and AIM AdventureU teamed up with the Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA) to design the online course How to Break Through.

"Short but Sweet" originally appeared in the January 2020 print edition of SKI Magazine and was written by Michael Rogan.