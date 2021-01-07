Plyo Power

Bored of your regular ski workout of lunges and squats? Kick things up a few notches with plyometric versions of these fundamental and effective ski-training moves. Try adding jumping lunges, squat jumps, or box jumps to your routine to not only build strength where skiers need it most— in the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and hip joints—but also to increase endurance and power (the ability to exert force quickly).

“Skiing requires you to make multiple power moves over time,” explains Connie Sciolino, owner and head coach of the Alpine Training Center in Boulder, Colorado. To focus on building power and endurance, Sciolino designs workouts that progress from basic strength moves like the squat and lunge to plyometric moves.

“This mimics a ski run—the first turns are pretty easy, but as you progress down the run, the legs get more tired yet are required to work just as hard—or harder.”

The Workout

Instructions: Warm up with 5 minutes of cardio of your choice (jog, spin, or mix moves like jumping jacks and mountain climbers). Then move right into the following series. Perform 4 rounds with 1 minute of rest between rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1. Wall Sit - 60 seconds

A wall sit is a basic strength endurance exercise that works the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core. Photo: Keri Bascetta

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stand with back against wall, feet about 2 feet out in front of you, hip-width apart.

Bend knees and slide down the wall until knees are bent to 90 degrees; make sure knees are stacked over ankles, not extending over toes.

Keep back and head against wall, arms hanging loosely at sides.

Hold position for 60 seconds.

2. Alternating Lunges - 10 reps



Photo: Keri Bascetta

From standing, step one foot forward into lunge position, front leg bent to 90 degrees and back thigh pointing straight down to ground, knee hovering just above the floor. Make sure front knee is stacked over ankle and does not extend over toes; keep chest up and head forward, not looking down.

Push off of front leg to move back to starting position.

Photo: Keri Bascetta

Repeat with other leg lunging forward and continue to alternate for a total of 10 reps.

Photo: Keri Bascetta

3. Jumping Lunges - 10 reps

Photo: Keri Bascetta

From lunge position, push off of feet to explode straight up into the air.

Switch legs mid-air so that you land in lunge position with opposite leg forward.

Photo: Keri Bascetta

Photo: Keri Bascetta

Focus on landing softly in lunge, using lunge to absorb power, and ensure front knee is still stacked over ankle.

Repeat for 10 reps.

4. Lateral Box Jumps - 10 reps

Photo: Keri Bascetta

Find a plyo box or bench that is about 14 inches to 24 inches off the ground to start. Stand next to plyo box, feet hip-width apart.

Jump laterally onto the box and land in a squat.

Photo: Keri Bascetta

Immediately jump off of box and land on the other side, opposite of starting position. That's 1 rep. Repeat towards other side. Keep feet hip-width apart and focus on using squat to land as softly as possible on box and floor.

SKI Mag will soon be a part of Active Pass, but you can beat us there by signing up now to get tons of great fitness plans and more. Sign up today.

More from the Ski Fit Channel